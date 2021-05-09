HONORING NURSES: Shantee Washington, nurse manager at long-term facility, returned to connect with patients

By the time she arrived at the Warsaw facility, it had been through a COVID outbreak that claimed the lives of two residents out of about 80.

She said COVID has changed the world nurses work in, making some afraid enough to leave the field. It’s made it difficult to find staff at a time when nurses have even more duties and safety protocols.

“I never really had the fear some have struggled with,” she said. “That may be because I always felt like every day I stepped into a facility that I was at risk of getting something. You just get the vaccines and protect yourself the best you can.”

She said there’s no doubt that many of the nurses at the Warsaw facility have gone the extra mile during COVID, as every facet of care has become more complicated and demanding.

She said both the residents and staff were thrilled to allow family members to finally come back into the facility to see loved ones. Until now, she said, families have had to make do with talking on the phone, visits through windows or occasional socially distant outdoor gatherings.

“But of course, not all residents could go outside, so it’s been hard of them and their families,” she said.

Washington said she’s harder on one nurse: her daughter, Portia Jones.