HONORING NURSES: Shantee Washington, nurse manager at long-term facility, returned to connect with patients

It didn’t take Shantee Washington long to connect with the elderly at her first job at a long-term care facility in Manassas.
That was more than two decades ago, and now she is the director of nursing at the Northern Neck Senior Care Community in Warsaw. Washington can trace her nursing career to the close relationship she had with her grandmother growing up in Warrenton.
“I guess it started there, but I’ve always had a love for the elderly,” said Washington, who lives in Port Royal and has been at her current job since the fall. “For them, and for all we provide nursing care for, I think our job is about the connections we create with those we serve. That comes from listening and spending time with them, getting to know what they need and want. And to show that you care.”
Washington said COVID-19 posed challenges for her facility, with an outbreak and loss of life happening a few months before she took her job there. She left Heritage Hall in King George County just before the pandemic hit, thinking she wanted a change after 21 years in long-term care.
The 48-year-old took a job as a nurse consultant with a pharmacy chain and ended up being forced to do much of that work virtually because of COVID.
“What brought me back was the love of long-term care,” she said. “I had that break from long-term care, but soon enough knew I wanted to come back to it.”
By the time she arrived at the Warsaw facility, it had been through a COVID outbreak that claimed the lives of two residents out of about 80.
She said COVID has changed the world nurses work in, making some afraid enough to leave the field. It’s made it difficult to find staff at a time when nurses have even more duties and safety protocols.
“I never really had the fear some have struggled with,” she said. “That may be because I always felt like every day I stepped into a facility that I was at risk of getting something. You just get the vaccines and protect yourself the best you can.”
She said there’s no doubt that many of the nurses at the Warsaw facility have gone the extra mile during COVID, as every facet of care has become more complicated and demanding.
She said both the residents and staff were thrilled to allow family members to finally come back into the facility to see loved ones. Until now, she said, families have had to make do with talking on the phone, visits through windows or occasional socially distant outdoor gatherings.
“But of course, not all residents could go outside, so it’s been hard of them and their families,” she said.
Washington said she’s harder on one nurse: her daughter, Portia Jones.
“I think she got into this because when she was young, she’d come to visit the facility I worked at before,” said Washington. “I don’t think she likes that I’m harder on her, but I believe she’s a better nurse because of it.”
Washington still works shifts on the floor when needed, and said putting a smile on a resident’s face is the reason she does the work.
“And it’s not usually some big thing that makes them happy,” she said. “It’s just going in and spending time, and they just start talking about their life. It’s why I love doing this work.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415