HONORING NURSES: Stacy Mason, ICU nurse at Mary Washington Hospital, filled need with staffers' pantry

Mason said one positive aspect of COVID is that it “showed us the true sense of community, in the hospital and area as a whole. People stepped up to help others.”

That spirit lasts in the efforts of the Team Cupboard, with people in the hospital and community continuing to buy and donate items for hospital staffers whose families are economically challenged by the pandemic.

While part of the need for the cupboard had to do with convenience, Mason said these days, “It’s absolutely about associates in need.” The people running it try to see what’s needed and fill gaps in donations with the Rachael Ray funding.

Things such as diapers, wipes, paper towels and simple food items are always in demand. Taco kits have become popular lately.

Mason spends much of her time in the effort picking up donations.

“It really is my joy, and I get a kick out of doing it,” said Mason, noting that her children (Sutton and Lila) “are learning something from helping. They love helping me with the pick-ups.”

Mason said that soon after COVID hit, she and husband Chad, who works as a first responder, discussed how to square the need for their work with keeping their family safe.