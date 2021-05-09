HONORING NURSES: Stacy Mason, ICU nurse at Mary Washington Hospital, filled need with staffers' pantry

When COVID-19 hit Mary Washington Hospital where Stacy Mason works in the surgical intensive care unit, she and other nurses found challenges in every shift, from strict new protocols to a ban on visitors.
The Fauquier County resident adopted a regimen of changing clothes in the hospital’s parking lot and not touching her two children until showering and washing contaminated clothing. And she began noticing that many hospital staffers were having trouble finding and buying essential products.
Some had lost work hours and money was tight. Others didn’t have time after shifts to get into stores with COVID-shortened hours.
“A lot of nurses are parents, and you’d hear them say they couldn’t find toilet paper, baby wipes, pull-up diapers or other items,” said Mason. “After that, when someone on the staff would see those items in the store, they’d pick them up, bring them in and leave them for people in need.”
With Mason spearheading the effort, that spirit of caring became a formal program initially known as the Mary Washington Team Pantry. The word “pantry” has been replaced by “cupboard,” with the collection earning a dedicated space at the hospital.
The program earned Mason and her co-workers some attention in the community and even from the “Rachael Ray” show on television. Mason was interviewed for the show by Ray virtually, and was surprised to hear the show was donating $10,000 and a raft of cleaning products to the pantry.
Mason said one positive aspect of COVID is that it “showed us the true sense of community, in the hospital and area as a whole. People stepped up to help others.”
That spirit lasts in the efforts of the Team Cupboard, with people in the hospital and community continuing to buy and donate items for hospital staffers whose families are economically challenged by the pandemic.
While part of the need for the cupboard had to do with convenience, Mason said these days, “It’s absolutely about associates in need.” The people running it try to see what’s needed and fill gaps in donations with the Rachael Ray funding.
Things such as diapers, wipes, paper towels and simple food items are always in demand. Taco kits have become popular lately.
Mason spends much of her time in the effort picking up donations.
“It really is my joy, and I get a kick out of doing it,” said Mason, noting that her children (Sutton and Lila) “are learning something from helping. They love helping me with the pick-ups.”
Mason said that soon after COVID hit, she and husband Chad, who works as a first responder, discussed how to square the need for their work with keeping their family safe.
She said that while some nurses and first responders were sending their children to live with grandparents to keep them safe, they didn’t really have that option.
“My husband and I had a difficult conversation,” she said, noting that they felt it important to do their jobs. So they came up with the best safeguards they could fashion and have stuck to them.
Mason said she didn’t regularly work on COVID wards this past year, but did fill in there when necessary. She came to realize “how hard my superhero co-workers had it each and every day.”
She said it was particularly difficult to see the very ill patients who had to cope without their families and friends.
“I now see the fragility of life a bit more,” she said. “I certainly saw it previously working in the ICU, but COVID made it more of a front-leading thought. It’s made me think about how we live out our best life, as we do only have a limited amount of time in life.”
