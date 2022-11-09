Hoover wins in King George; town races are close

By a margin of almost 600 votes, Cathy Hoover won a one-year term on the King George School Board in a special election.

Hoover, a grandmother, school volunteer and past PTA president, ran against Cathy Cutright, a professional educator, for the James Madison District seat on the School Board. Cutright had been appointed to a one-year term last fall when Kristin Tolliver resigned.

Hoover will serve out the remainder of the term, then next fall, James Madison voters will elect a School Board representative for a four-year term.

Hoover, a King George resident for 22 years, said she sought the office because she recently had "seen a decline in our basic quality of education.” She pledged to be involved with parents, teachers and students; prioritize core subjects; and to encourage teachers to "teach how to think, not what to think."

Hoover received 1,543 votes to Cutright's 955.

Other races in towns throughout the Fredericksburg area were much closer and underscored the importance of every vote. For instance, in the contest for the mayor of Remington in southern Fauquier County, only four votes separated the winner, William Polk Jr. with 105 votes, from his opponent, Devada Allison Jr., who had 101 votes.

There was the same slim margin in results for the Bowling Green Town Council. Voters had to choose three councilmembers from a list of five. The third-place finisher, C. Jean Davis, won a seat with 157 votes. The fourth-place finisher, Deborah Howard, had 153 votes, but did not get a spot on the town council.

The following are unofficial results from the Virginia Board of Elections and show how many votes each candidate received and what percentage that accounted for in the race.

BOWLING GREEN TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats):

Randy Hageman: 278, 29%

Daniel Webb: 207, 22%

C. Jean Davis: 157, 16.5%

Deborah Howard: 153, 16%

E. Glenn McDearmon: 139, 14.6%

David Storke ran unopposed in a special town council election and received 376 votes.

COLONIAL BEACH TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats):

Kenneth Allison Jr.: 740, 19.9%

David Williams: 720, 19.3%

Rick Wood: 689, 18.5%

Bryon “Tree” Mack: 588, 15.8%

Chuck DiNenna: 546, 14.6%

Tony Scisciani Jr.: 242, 6.5%

Tony DeMonti: 156, 4.2%

Special town council race for one seat:

Vicki Roberson: 832, 59.8%

Lisette Montalvo: 547, 39.3%

COLONIAL BEACH SCHOOL BOARD (2 seats):

Laura Tabler Allison: 869, 42%

Patrice Lyburn: 767, 37%

Ann Ruchty: 394, 19%

CULPEPER TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats):

Erick Kalenga: 2,655, 40%

Pranas Rimeikis: 1,963, 29.3%

Brian Brumfield–Horner: 1,929, 28.8%

GORDONSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats):

Ronald Brooks III: 318, 52%

Jim Bradley: 202, 33%

MONTROSS TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats):

Carolyn Carlson: 90, 33.7%

Clinton Watson Jr.: 87, 32.5%

Aaron Hooks: 77, 28.8%

ORANGE TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats):

Donna Waugh–Robinson: 898, 28.8%

Jason Cashell: 564, 18.1%

Jeremiah Pent: 559, 17.9%

Elliott Fox Jr.: 545, 17.5%

Timothy Bosford Jr.: 518, 16.6%

PORT ROYAL TOWN COUNCIL (5 seats):

Angie Golden: 32, 23%

Donna Wilkerson: 31, 22%

Joseph Wilkerson Jr.: 28, 20%

Alex Long: 23, 16%

Justin McArdle: 23, 16%

REMINGTON MAYOR:

William Polk Jr.: 105, 50.9%

Devada Allison Jr.: 101, 49%

REMINGTON TOWN COUNCIL (6 seats):

Van Loving: 137, 14.3%

Stanley Heaney Sr.: 132, 13.8%

Richard Heflin Jr.: 128, 13.4%

Susan Tiffany: 125, 13.1%

Veronica Meadows: 117, 12.2%

Morgan Butler Lewis: 116, 12.1%

Luann Dawn Myatt: 99, 10.3%

Richard Moxley: 95, 9.9%

WARRENTON MAYOR:

H.E. Carter Nevill: 2,050, 49.8%

Renard Carlos: 2,032, 49.4%

WARRENTON TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats):

David McGuire: 2,626, 48.9%

Paul Mooney: 2,601, 48.4%