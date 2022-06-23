Horatio Alger Society gathers in Fredericksburg, honors local student

The Horatio Alger Society, founded in 1961, has gathered in Fredericksburg at the Hampton Inn and Suites for its annual convention. The group's conference was held locally last year, as well.

The conference, which runs through Sunday, will include the presentation of an award to a local high school student, along with other presentations and meetings, a banquet and an auction of member-donated books and other items.

The group will also hold a book sale at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Hampton Inn’s Spotsylvania Room. The sale will be open to the public.

Alger Jr. (1832–1899) wrote more than 100 popular books, which usually featured poor boys who sold newspapers, shined shoes or worked in stores to support themselves or their families. By the end of the books, the young men would wind up in respectable positions, well on their way to prosperity.

The Horatio Alger Society was founded as an organization of Alger book collectors. It has evolved to include collectors of all youth literature. The members conduct research on Alger’s life, his works and his influence on the culture of America for the society’s bimonthly publication, Newsboy.

In keeping with Alger’s ideals, each year the society presents its monetary Strive and Succeed Award to a local high school student it believes could be a typical “Alger hero” in one of the author’s books.

This year, the scholarship will be presented to Michael “Mikey” Harper of Fredericksburg. Harper, who will attend Christopher Newport University in the fall, has successfully battled ADHD and hearing difficulties.

“Hearing aids are expensive. Instead of budgeting for college, we found ourselves budgeting for hearing aids,” said his mother, Christine Harper, in a news release from the society.

Mikey discovered he had a passion for music, which helped him excel in school, according to the release. He participated in school plays, learned to play the trumpet, and joined the high school marching band.

Scott H. Harris, executive director of the University of Mary Washington Museums, will speak at this year's banquet. Jack Bales, reference and humanities librarian emeritus at University of Mary Washington, is hosting the convention for the second consecutive year.