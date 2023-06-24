More than a fourth of the 98 horses seized from an animal neglect case in Shenandoah County last week are getting medical attention, and much-needed TLC, at Fredericksburg-area rescues.

The bulk of mares, colts and fillies taken June 15 from a thoroughbred breeding farm in Mount Jackson and brought to local farms are under the care of the Central Virginia Horse Rescue. The Culpeper County farm lies just over the Spotsylvania County border in the Elys Ford Road area and began operations in May 2020, although its original site opened in southern Virginia a decade earlier.

“It was heartbreaking” to see the way the broodmares and their offspring— some with bloodlines tracing back to Secretariat, Seattle Slew and Storm Cat — were left in dirt fields with nothing to eat, said Stacy Franklin, executive director at CVHR.

Fences were falling down, horses had been chewing on wood and “had no grass or hay” which contributed to a condition called sand colic, she said.

“As they pulled pieces of grass up (that did sprout), they were getting more dirt in their stomachs than anything else,” Franklin said.

The horses are being treated with supplements to flush the sand from their system, and they’re on a refeeding program that gradually gets grain back into their diets — although they can have all the high-protein alfalfa hay they can stomach, Franklin said.

She’s arranged for medical, dental and foot exams at the Culpeper facility and the other foster farms working with CVHR, including Campfire Critters Animal Sanctuary in Stafford County. Hope for Horses, also in Stafford, has two 3-year-olds that will need a lot of rehabilitation and care, Franklin said.

They’re among eight animal rescue organizations statewide that got involved last week when animal control officers with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of neglect at a breeding farm.

They found “several severely malnourished horses with visible hip bones, ribs and little fat cover,” according to a news release.

A task force assembled and called in four teams of veterinarians to examine the herd. Ribbons were placed in the horses’ manes, said Franklin, who was part of the rescue, to denote their conditions. A red ribbon signified those with the most critical needs; blue meant they needed medical attention; and green said they were OK for now but would require an exam.

The incident is under investigation as the Sheriff’s Office is working with the state’s office of attorney general and its animal law unit, according to Shenandoah County. Authorities released no other information about the horses’ owner and possible charges.

Central Virginia Horse Rescue has 25 horses under its care with 12 on the Culpeper farm and the rest at several approved foster farms, such as Secret Spring Farm near Charlottesville. That’s owned by Jackie Bell who says the Shenandoah owner failed to do “basic horsemanship 101, which makes this situation so infuriating to me.”

Among the four horses that Bell and a neighbor are fostering, under the auspices of CVHR, is a broodmare a Shenandoah County deputy named Bellona after the Roman goddess of war. She’s called “Bally” around the barn and is probably in the worst shape of all the seized horses, Franklin said. She has a body condition score of 1/2 when an ideal score is 5.

“These horses were given none of the basic requirements or care that you would expect from an operational farm or from anyone who has horses,” Bell said. “It is hard for me to wrap my head around how someone can look outside and see their animals in the condition that these poor horses were in when they were seized.”

The neglect is written all over the bodies of five yearlings, females estimated to be under 2 years old, in CVHR’s Culpeper County field.

Their bony bellies and hip bones protrude unnaturally, and winter coats that should have been shed show rough, clumpy patches of mottled hair. Many are riddled with lice, others have bacterial infections or rot from being exposed to the elements and almost all of them have bite marks around the neck and shoulders.

“When they’re fighting for food and one little tuft of grass appears, they will 100% bite each other to get it,” Franklin said.

But the horses show no signs of ill temperament. When Franklin approached a female named Dahlia, the other horses left the comfort of the hay trough to seek human interaction.

“You sweet girls,” Franklin said as the animals surrounded her. “They’re so incredibly sweet for everything they’ve been through.”

As for Dahlia, she’s “still just a baby … and is in one of the worst conditions, but we’re pretty confident that she’ll be able to pull through,” Franklin said.

INSPIRING: Culpeper horse rescue celebrates Christmas miracles year-round Central Virginia Horse Rescue takes in horses that have been used, abused, neglected and scheduled for possible auction and slaughter.

She estimates Central Virginia Horse Rescue will spend about $37,000 on the 25 horses in their care to get them rehabilitated and trained. The rescue has a fundraiser on Facebook for the Shenandoah horses, which will be available for adoption when they’re healthy, Franklin said.

As sad as it was to see the neglected horses, those involved said they were heartened by the human response. When volunteers, such as Emily Peck at Campfire Critters, were notified, they dropped whatever they were doing and drove trailers to Shenandoah County to retrieve horses in need.

“I was grateful Stacy called for assistance and that myself and my team of ladies here at the barn were able to get out there,” said Peck, who took three colts and two fillies on her White Oak farm because they fit in the quarantine paddock. “I wish we could have done more.”

Other volunteers nicknamed Lacy Warner of Dream Catcher Equine in Marshall the “skeleton taxi,” as she spent several days transporting horses in her trailer from Shenandoah to farms in Loudoun and Fauquier County.

Dr. Kate Moga of Fredericksburg made a farm call on Father’s Day when Franklin was concerned about a few of the horses with more severe cases of sand colic. The condition usually occurs in sandy climates, such as in Virginia Beach or Florida. Moga learned about it in veterinary school but never listened with a stethoscope to the unusual noise it makes in a horse’s stomach — until the recent exam in Culpeper.

“It’s a very distinctive sound, like waves crashing on a beach,” she said.

The vet was impressed by the work done by those who rallied to help, including individuals and businesses that donated hay and halters, grain and medicine.

“Hats off to all of them,” Moga said. “It was really great for all these people to come together and help the horses out, and I was glad to be a part of it.”

More information about the supplies, food and volunteers needed by Central Virginia Horse Rescue and its foster farms is available online at centralvahorserescue.org or by phone at 540/321-8174.

Introducing the new Free Lance-Star app Customize your experience so you see the stories most important to you. And sign up for pers…