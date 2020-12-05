Hospital Auxiliary: Lights of Love shine at Culpeper Medical Center

The hospital, likewise, thanked the Auxiliary for its many years of unwavering support of staff and patients alike—even in a year when volunteers cannot physically enter the hospital.

On an annual basis, the hospital receives more than $200,000 in donations from the Auxiliary, said Staton. The group runs a thrift shop, still open, in Meadowbrook Shopping Center, near the hospital.

That money has paid for the hospital’s 3D mammography unit, pediatric rehab therapy equipment, blood pressure cuffs at the cardiology clinic and most recently, cafeteria renovations, the hospital president said.

In addition, the Auxiliary, in a normal year, gives more than 33,000 in volunteer hours, said Staton, through the work of more than 185 active adult volunteers.

“Some are very expert in the adulting category and are still serving in their 80s and even 90s,” she said. Another 30-40 teens serve in the hospital’s junior volunteer program.

The Auxiliary started as the Pink Ladies when the hospital opened in the 1960s.