Hospital officials plead, again, for community to help slow down spread of virus

Officials with the health district will work with MWHC to inoculate its associates as well as workers from other medical practices and first responders before the vaccines will be rolled out to members of the public, health officials said.

While Newman called the coming vaccine a “ray of optimism and sunshine in this very difficult time,” McDermott pointed out that it won’t immediately solve all the problems related to the virus. It probably will take six months for manufacturers to produce enough vaccines for every American who wants to be vaccinated, which means people will still have to follow safety measures to prevent transmission, McDermott said.

He compared the vaccine to a fire hose and said “the hose only does so much good if you have a forest fire in front of you. I’d still rather have a hose than not have a hose, but we have too much fire right now.”

As hospital officials chronicled the record-setting case numbers and hospitalizations—and their fear that things will worsen over the holidays—some in the virtual audience questioned the severity of the situation.

“So are things fine?” one woman asked. “Seems like that’s what you’re saying. We are hearing nothing but bad things … from the governor and the news. So confusing.”