Hospitalizations increasing among the vaccinated, unvaccinated

Three of the 29 older patients also had gotten booster shots, according to MWHC.

Four of the 16 people in intensive care had been vaccinated, but unlike reports from earlier days, none of the six patients on ventilators, as of Friday’s report, were vaccinated, according to MWHC.

The fast-spreading omicron variant is to blame for the changes, said Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, director of the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Omicron is “increasing hospitalization especially among the unvaccinated, but also among the vaccinated,” he said. “In terms of numbers, the increased infectivity means a lot more people will likely become infected, which increases the possibility of getting seriously ill and even dying, even for those who are fully vaccinated.”

Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at MWHC, said his concerns were more focused on “the overall growing number of hospitalizations regardless of vaccination status.”

“The standard playbook for COVID-19 that has worked quite well with previous variants is just not working with omicron,” he said.