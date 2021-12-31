Hospitalizations increasing among the vaccinated, unvaccinated

After Virginia set a new record for COVID-19 cases on Wednesday—a number that was soundly trounced each of the next two days—Gov. Ralph Northam said rising case numbers were cause for concern, not panic, because of the prevalence of vaccines.
Data from around the world has shown that if people get vaccinated and then get COVID, their symptoms are likely to be minor, the governor said, stressing: “Nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated.”
That’s not what data from Mary Washington Healthcare and the state show.
Since September, MWHC has posted graphics in which gold stick figures represent unvaccinated patients and green stick figures represent vaccinated ones. When the graphics began, the charts were mostly honey-colored images, noting those who had not been inoculated.
The graphics have gotten a bit greener since Thanksgiving as the number of vaccinated people admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 has risen, according to MWHC data.
Friday’s chart shows that 41 people—more than one-third of the 115 patients at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital with the virus—were vaccinated.
Among the older set—the 52 patients over age 65—there were more vaccinated than unvaccinated in the hospital by a margin of 29–23.
Three of the 29 older patients also had gotten booster shots, according to MWHC.
Four of the 16 people in intensive care had been vaccinated, but unlike reports from earlier days, none of the six patients on ventilators, as of Friday’s report, were vaccinated, according to MWHC.
The fast-spreading omicron variant is to blame for the changes, said Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, director of the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Omicron is “increasing hospitalization especially among the unvaccinated, but also among the vaccinated,” he said. “In terms of numbers, the increased infectivity means a lot more people will likely become infected, which increases the possibility of getting seriously ill and even dying, even for those who are fully vaccinated.”
Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at MWHC, said his concerns were more focused on “the overall growing number of hospitalizations regardless of vaccination status.”
“The standard playbook for COVID-19 that has worked quite well with previous variants is just not working with omicron,” he said.
For instance, both MWHC and the state suspended the use of certain types of monoclonal antibodies—which are given in an infusion to those most at risk to prevent serious illness and hospitalizations—because they weren’t effective against omicron. MWHC will receive a small allotment of an antibodies treatment that does seem to work, called sotrovimab, but will have to reserve it for the severely immunocompromised.
“There is not enough supply for the demand,” he said.
Compromised immune systems and chronic health conditions were topics of Facebook chatter on Thursday as those on MWHC’s site wondered if the already vaccinated patients, in hospitals, have underlying issues.
Certain factors—including being over 65, having chronic health problems and having weakened immune systems—do put people more at risk of severe outcomes, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district.
After one person asked what brand of vaccine those hospitalized had received, MWHC posted that numbers were “fairly equally split.” Of the 35 vaccinated inpatients in the hospital as of Thursday, 15 had received Pfizer; 14, Moderna; and six, Johnson & Johnson.
“The key is to get a booster as soon as possible,” MWHC also posted on Facebook.
Even though the number of patients who’ve been vaccinated has risen at MWHC hospitals, the majority of people being treated for virus symptoms aren’t vaccinated, as the governor suggested. That’s particularly true among younger people; as of Friday, 51 of the 63 patients under 65 in MWHC facilities had not been vaccinated.
Among the 12 patients in that age group who were fully vaccinated, none had gotten booster shots, according to the chart.
Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that even with the impact from delta and omicron, people who aren’t vaccinated are getting infected, hospitalized and dying at rates four times higher than those who have been vaccinated.
But the state data also shows a growing number of breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated people develop the illness. From mid-January to late December this year, 88,143 fully vaccinated Virginians were infected with COVID-19.
Of that total, 2,559 ended up in the hospital and 969 of them died, according to state data.
As COVID-19 has remained on the scene—and not been stamped out, perhaps due to not enough people being vaccinated—the virus has mutated and produced different variants against which vaccines may not be as effective.
Dr. Sheena Taylor, chief hospitalist at Mary Washington Healthcare, spoke in September about the way mutations can be fueled by the unvaccinated.
She said those who are vaccinated have antibodies in their systems—virtual armies ready to be deployed when the virus attacks. Those who aren’t vaccinated don’t have that supply of “armed forces” and as their bodies fight to build up a defense, there’s a lag time between infection and immune response.
“In that lag time, [the virus] is getting an opportunity to replicate,” Taylor said, and possibly mutate into an even stronger variant. “That is why it’s immensely important to vaccinate. We’re protecting our community at large and preventing the opportunity of future mutations to come about.”
But as public health officials also have noted, being vaccinated doesn’t provide superhuman coverage. That’s why the governor’s statement about almost everyone hospitalized being unvaccinated could suggest a false sense of security among those who’ve been vaccinated and even boosted.
“We need to continue to use all the barriers between us and the virus until the pandemic is truly in the rearview mirror,” Obasanjo said. “Vaccination, testing with quarantine and isolation as indicated, masking and social distancing must continue more fastidiously given the increased infectivity.”
On Monday, Newman gave the same advice to MWH staff in the wake of rising patient counts and hospital workers contracting the virus. He suggested they wear medical-grade masks rather than cloth ones outside their homes and around anyone not in their household; make sure the masks cover their mouths and noses; practice social distancing and avoid social gatherings; wash hands frequently; and encourage vaccinations and boosters.
He also said on Thursday that because of omicron’s transmissibility, “individuals really must weigh their personal risk when electing to participate in certain activities.”
