Hospitals asking people with mild virus cases to stay out of ERs

“It was so foggy and gray, with a line of people wrapped around the building waiting for their COVID tests,” she said in an email. “The silhouettes of people in the dreary weather was indicative of life lately.”

Long waits for COVID tests as well as overburdened health care systems seem to be signs of the times as the world enters its third year of a global pandemic.

Virginia is in the midst of its fifth coronavirus surge and the peak of the latest spike probably won’t hit health care systems for another few weeks.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia climbed 128 percent in December. There were 922 people hospitalized with virus symptoms on Dec. 1 compared to 2,101 inpatients on Dec. 30, according to the VHHA.

Caregivers “are feeling the strain of yet another surge and are looking to the community for support,” said Steve Arner, who chairs the VHHA’s board of directors.

Melissa Scheiman, a nurse at Mary Washington Hospital, put it this way in a Facebook post: “So tired. Please get your vaccine and booster.”