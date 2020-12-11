Hospitals officials plead, again, for community to help slow down spread of virus

When hospital officials examine their capacity to treat the most critically ill patients, including those with COVID-19, they look beyond rooms and equipment.
“It’s not about beds, it’s not about ventilators, it’s about highly skilled personnel to care for these individuals,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare. “The limiting factor is there are only so many [intensive care unit] nurses, there are only so many ICU physicians, there are only so many respiratory therapists.”
Because the number of virus patients being treated at Stafford Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital is increasing at unprecedented levels, officials on Thursday pleaded with the public for the third week in a row to do their part to slow down the spread.
At a virtual town hall session, they pointed to a chart showing a spike that started Nov. 1 and reached an apex of 64 COVID-19 patients earlier this week—the highest since the pandemic began, said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of MWHC.
During earlier peaks, the two hospitals never had more than 30 virus patients per day, but have had double those numbers each day this week, he said.
Eileen Dohmann, MWHC’s chief nursing officer, said the trend can’t continue. She stressed that MWHC hospitals haven’t reached capacity, “and we don’t want to get there.”
She said what makes it all so frustrating is knowing the community could flatten the curve and reduce the number of new infections and hospitalizations if people consistently wore masks, practiced social distancing, washed their hands and avoided gatherings as they did in the spring.
During the hour-long session, those in the virtual audience posted questions on Facebook, and many pertained to the Pfizer vaccine. Mary Washington Healthcare is one of 16 hospital systems selected by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association to help administer the vaccine to health care workers.
When MWHC’s allotment of about 2,000 doses arrives, perhaps early next week, officials will begin vaccinating workers based on criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health. Those who work closest with COVID-19 patients, such as respiratory therapists or anesthesiologists who put breathing tubes down a person’s throat, will be first, according to the guidelines.
Then other practitioners—employed by the health care system or those who work with it—who face regular exposure will come next, followed by other associates.
CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies will give the vaccines to residents and staff in the 21 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, according to the state plan.
Officials with the health district will work with MWHC to inoculate its associates as well as workers from other medical practices and first responders before the vaccines will be rolled out to members of the public, health officials said.
While Newman called the coming vaccine a “ray of optimism and sunshine in this very difficult time,” McDermott pointed out that it won’t immediately solve all the problems related to the virus. It probably will take six months for manufacturers to produce enough vaccines for every American who wants to be vaccinated, which means people will still have to follow safety measures to prevent transmission, McDermott said.
He compared the vaccine to a fire hose and said “the hose only does so much good if you have a forest fire in front of you. I’d still rather have a hose than not have a hose, but we have too much fire right now.”
As hospital officials chronicled the record-setting case numbers and hospitalizations—and their fear that things will worsen over the holidays—some in the virtual audience questioned the severity of the situation.
“So are things fine?” one woman asked. “Seems like that’s what you’re saying. We are hearing nothing but bad things … from the governor and the news. So confusing.”
Another person wondered why lockdowns and mask mandates are the preferred approach, given the “extremely low mortality rate” of COVID-19 for healthy people who have no underlying conditions. He asked: “Wouldn’t we be better off leaving this to the individual to evaluate their own risk?”
Newman pointed out that about 1 percent of those who’ve contracted COVID-19 have died. If the virus spread nationwide and infected the American population—of 328 million Americans—that fatality rate would translate into 3.2 million deaths.
Aside from the human toll, having that many people sickened “would completely overwhelm our health care system and our ability to care for anybody with anything,” Newman said.
McDermott added that laws are in place to keep people from taking risks that they may want to assume, but would inevitably harm someone else, such as driving on the wrong side of the road or while drunk.
As he spoke, mixed messages appeared on the Facebook page. Some liked his remarks about science and posted a stream of hearts in agreement. He said the science regarding the effectiveness of wearing masks was as evident as the science involving gravity—that if you drop something, it will fall to the ground.
“Science doesn’t require beliefs, science is science,” he said. “It’s the truth.”
Others expressed a differing viewpoint in the ongoing debate about whether COVID-19’s impact has been exaggerated and suggested “there’s fearmongering going on.”
