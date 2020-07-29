Heat continues but Fredericksburg’s rain chances will increase over the next several days.
Yesterday afternoon brought storminess to the Fredericksburg area as a “cold” front neared. The light blue dots on the left graphic panel represent reports of trees down from strong thunderstorm winds. The one dark blue dot is a measured 66 mph gust at a buoy near Swan Point MD. Torrential rain also accompanied these storms with over an inch reported at Stafford Regional Airport and three-fourths of an inch at the University of Mary Washington (Shannon Airport’s gauge is currently out of commission). There were also some cool photos of shelf and roll clouds yesterday afternoon and evening.
This – Wednesday – morning that front has edged slightly south of the region, sufficient for today’s forecast to remain dry. Clear skies will help boost afternoon temperatures into the mid-90s yet again but the dew points will be a bit lower for a somewhat less sticky day. However, that boundary will drift back northward and stall out overhead. The right graphic panel shows it hanging across Fredericksburg and vicinity by 8:00 pm.
Tomorrow will dawn clear but stickier as more moisture creeps into the region tonight thanks to that stationary front. Fredericksburg area thermometers will again climb to the upper 90s during the afternoon hours Thursday. With that old boundary hanging around, there will be chances of afternoon storms although the potential for severity is much lower than Tuesday’s wildness. With the additional humidity, the heat index may rise into the Heat Advisory range again tomorrow before any storms arrive to cool things off.
Looking ahead to the weekend and into early next week, the potential for some substantial rainfall exists. Additional moisture would be helpful to blunt the increasingly dry conditions which have characterized the last several weeks. Friday’s Weather Blog entry will take a closer look at the weekend weather.
