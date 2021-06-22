'Hot and smoky' training exercise helps firefighters prepare for the real thing

In the midst of Monday’s sweltering heat and humidity, King George County firefighters put insulated hoods over their heads and up to 100 pounds of turnout gear on their bodies and headed into a burning building.

Gray puffs of smoke initially rolled from the four-car garage and the first floor of the expansive home before they morphed into more menacing columns of choking fumes. When the least bit of breeze did blow onto the bluff overlooking the Potomac River, it only caused the smoke to swirl around the courtyard that much more.

When firefighters emerged from the inferno, they gathered on the lawn of the property, where balconies on each level provided stellar views of the river, as well as an eagle in flight and a lone paddleboarder.

Those in uniform were far more interested in each other’s well-being than sightseeing.

“You happy, Carolyn?” Rodney Ash asked fellow firefighter Carolyn McGee as she took off her helmet and hood and shook loose her drenched head of crimson red hair.

“I’m ecstatic,” she answered.

“Yeah, me, too,” Ash said as sweat beads rolled down his forehead as if he’d stood under a sprinkler. “That was pretty good. Hot and smoky, just what you want, especially on training day.”