'Hot and smoky' training exercise helps firefighters prepare for the real thing

In the midst of Monday’s sweltering heat and humidity, King George County firefighters put insulated hoods over their heads and up to 100 pounds of turnout gear on their bodies and headed into a burning building.
Gray puffs of smoke initially rolled from the four-car garage and the first floor of the expansive home before they morphed into more menacing columns of choking fumes. When the least bit of breeze did blow onto the bluff overlooking the Potomac River, it only caused the smoke to swirl around the courtyard that much more.
When firefighters emerged from the inferno, they gathered on the lawn of the property, where balconies on each level provided stellar views of the river, as well as an eagle in flight and a lone paddleboarder.
Those in uniform were far more interested in each other’s well-being than sightseeing.
“You happy, Carolyn?” Rodney Ash asked fellow firefighter Carolyn McGee as she took off her helmet and hood and shook loose her drenched head of crimson red hair.
“I’m ecstatic,” she answered.
“Yeah, me, too,” Ash said as sweat beads rolled down his forehead as if he’d stood under a sprinkler. “That was pretty good. Hot and smoky, just what you want, especially on training day.”
More than 40 firefighters, officers, rescuers and members of the ladies auxiliary from King George’s Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services gathered at the riverfront home off Belvedere Road in the Passapatanzy area of the county for an opportunity as unusual as the building itself.
The firefighters conducted their third and final training exercise at the home collectively called “the mansion” before they torched it Monday evening. Jay and Beth Jarrell, who own the 10,000-square-foot residence and the 5 acres around it, plan to build a new home on the site.
The Jarrells offered local law enforcement and firefighters the chance to train there before the demolition.
“It was pretty impressive,” said Jay Hynson, battalion chief and training officer for the King George department. “It’s not every day you see a structure of that magnitude fully engulfed in flames. It was pretty interesting to watch the fire develop.”
But before the blaze claimed the home, built in 1995 and still containing some appliances, furniture and other possessions left behind by previous owners, first responders got the chance to use its sprawling spaces to practice techniques.
The owners worked with law enforcement agencies in King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Fredericksburg and the Virginia State Police to schedule training events at no charge to the departments, said Jeh Hicks, director of communications for Jarrell Properties.
Some groups, such as the King George Sheriff’s Office, brought in special response teams and crisis negotiators to simulate situations where there might be barricaded suspects, hostages and—as was the case at the property—little cellphone coverage, forcing the officers to find other ways to communicate, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kecia Wharton.
The home’s “sheer number of rooms, staircases and balconies ... provide a realistic training environment similar to what we may find in the field,” she said.
The police training left behind what looked like blood splatters on several walls and floors. They were remnants of simunitions, or simulated munitions, projectiles filled with paint. They break upon impact and give trainers the chance to assess how accurate and lethal the hits were.
The law enforcement groups used the mansion for several months before the King George fire department got involved. It scheduled three days of exercises for each of its three shifts, Hynson said, and also invited firefighters with the Naval District Washington Fire Department.
The first two sessions were last week, when temperatures were in their 70s and gusts from the Potomac were so strong, the ladies auxiliary considered not setting up their canopies, said Rebecca Sullivan, a member of the auxiliary.
Then Monday arrived with “feels-like” heat and humidity in the triple digits. Just standing in the sun was scorching, even without the pounds of extra gear.
“On days like today, it’s just brutal,” said Kevin Rexrode, safety officer.
“It definitely takes a lot more effort when it heats up like this,” said Dan Dixon, battalion chief.
After each of the three training scenarios, rescue personnel took the participants’ blood pressure, heart rate and pulse. Cheryl Conklin, an emergency medical technician, noticed something strange, starting with the first session and continuing throughout. Vital signs were higher before the exercises began, then came down as the firefighters went into the blaze.
“It was like they were so damn excited to get in this house,” she said.
Hynson agreed the home presented an “extraordinary” opportunity, both in size and scope. Usually, the properties offered to the fire department for controlled burns are literally falling down on the spot. Or their rooms are small and cut up and don’t necessarily give fires, or those who fight them, much opportunity for exercises.
“We’ve never been offered something this large to train,” Hynson said.
In addition, the home was built with newer materials and with a more open floor plan—another benefit because it showed firefighters the way fire moves and breathes, seemingly taking on a life of its own amid combustion, smoke and flammable fuel, he said.
Firefighters agreed with Jeffrey Knight, a driver and operator who put on all the training gear and went into the burning building, that this kind of exercise “is more realistic than if we go to a training center.” Each home is different and fire reacts a different way, he said.
“The problem with the real world is we never know what we’re going into,” Knight said.
But training exercises help participants fine-tune their techniques so that when real situations occur, “muscle memory takes over,” said firefighter Christina Degruy.
