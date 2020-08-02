A combination of an upper level trough and the close approach of Isaias will put quite a dent in this summer’s rainfall shortage.
This – Sunday – morning a low level cloud layer lies across western sections of the Fredericksburg vicinity while King George and Caroline counties are seeing the morning sun. That cloud deck is forecast to erode away as the morning progresses. The speed at which it does will determine today’s high temperatures, which will likely top out in the upper 90s (F) in most locales. The heat index this afternoon will once again reach triple digits as gusty southwest winds pump in more oppressively humid air.
A “cold” front being pushed along by that upper level trough will cross into Virginia from the west early this afternoon. The combination of the front, the trough, and the hot sticky air will set the stage for strong to severe thunderstorms later today so keep those warning sources (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, etc) nearby. More severe storms are possible in and around Fredericksburg on Monday as well with temperatures topping out in the low 90s.
However, the real weather story for the beginning of this week will be the precipitation totals triggered by both the upper level trough and the approach of Tropical Storm Isaias. The latter is currently lurking just east of the southern tip of Florida and will track northward as shown in the right graphic panel. By Tuesday afternoon the system's center of circulation will be very close to the Fredericksburg area.
The expected precipitation totals between now and Tuesday evening are shown on the left graphic panel. Fredericksburg area rain gauges will record several inches of liquid by the end of the period, likely prompting various flood watches and warnings across the region. Winds approaching tropical storm force (39 mph) will also play a factor, perhaps downing trees and taking down power lines east of the I-95 corridor.
So buckle up! The early week weather looks rather active compared to the recent steady state heat wave. We’ll take another look at the track of Isaias in Monday’s Weather Blog post. Meanwhile watch out for severe storms today & tomorrow!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.