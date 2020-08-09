Hot and sultry today and Monday with more storms later this week

A hot and showery week lies ahead for Fredericksburg.

The 90s (F) return today for another extended visit but this stretch will bring more rainfall than July’s oven-like conditions. The graphic shows the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day outlook across the nation. Fredericksburg – at the white star – lies within the area likely to see both above average temperatures (left) and above normal rainfall (right).

Meteorologists refer to the available moisture in the atmosphere as PWAT, or “precipitable water”. That’s the amount of liquid which would be measured by a rain gauge if all the moisture in the atmosphere above that gauge could be collected. Current PWAT values in and around Fredericksburg are near 1.5 inches, robust enough to be concerned about flash flooding when convection does occur.

With high pressure atop the Fredericksburg area today (Sunday) sunshine will reign supreme with only a minimal chance of showers and storms. Local thermometers will register afternoon highs in the 90s, a couple degrees above normal for August 9th. The fly in the weather ointment is a dew point in the low 70s which is in the miserable range for most folks. Monday looks much the same with slightly warmer temperatures but less chance of precipitation.