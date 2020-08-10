Hot, steamy, but mostly dry to begin the work week

Heat and humidity will be this week’s watchword in Fredericksburg.

At this point in August, the average high and low temperatures for Fredericksburg are 87 (F) and 66 degrees respectively. Today – Monday – and tomorrow (plus most of this work week) area thermometers will exceed those numbers by several degrees. The general culprit for the sauna-like heat this time of year is the Bermuda High. That semi-permanent summer feature is illustrated in the graphic with its clockwise circulation pumping sticky Gulf of Mexico air northward into our region.

Today and Tuesday will feature generally sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s in and around Fredericksburg. When combined with dew point readings in the low 70s, the resulting heat index looks to top out above 100 degrees both days. A popup shower or storm could cool a local spot or two this afternoon with a slightly better chance at that occurring Tuesday but widespread precipitation won’t arrive until later this week.