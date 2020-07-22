“Rinse and repeat” - literally – describes today and tomorrow’s weather in Fredericksburg.
One of the least endearing attributes of mid-summer weather patterns is that they don’t change very quickly. The main driver for our weather is the jet stream which took an early and overly long 2020 vacation in Canada. That’s the reason for the current extended heat wave with little change expected for the Fredericksburg area anytime soon.
With the heat and moisture continuing to build across the area it doesn’t take much to fire daily thunderstorms. This kind of precipitation is only scattered in nature, however, as evidenced by the University of Mary Washington’s gauge only recording 0.02 inch yesterday while the gauge at Stafford Regional Airport registered almost an inch of rain. Today – Wednesday – will feature more numerous storms as a short wave trough passes overhead providing the impetus for more organized (and thus stronger) storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Fredericksburg area outlooked for a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms today. Folks should be wary of storms arriving anytime after 2:00 pm this afternoon with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and local flash flooding. Recent storms have also featured plentiful lightning so keep that potential threat in mind as well.
There will be a race between the storms and temperatures this afternoon, with the latter parameter forecast to hit 100 degrees and a Heat Advisory in effect from 11:00 a.m thru 8:00 p.m. However the arrival of storms in the Fredericksburg vicinity may keep the official high temperature from reaching that triple digit mark. Regardless it’ll be dangerously hot and sticky once again today.
Thursday’s weather will look and feel very much the same with afternoon storms and a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) of severe weather. Temperatures will top out in the upper 90s once again. And with the weather pattern not changing very much the graphic shows the nationwide weather hazards expected from Friday into next week. Fredericksburg isn’t alone in suffering from the extended heat wave!
