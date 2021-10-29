House candidates haul in big dollars in 28th District race in Fredericksburg area

Democratic incumbent Joshua Cole and Republican challenger Tara Durant have raised more than $2.7 million in their race for the Fredericksburg area’s 28th District House of Delegates seat, more than double the total from when Cole won the seat two years ago.
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, campaign finance reports show Cole had raised $1,743,504 as of Oct. 1 and Durant had brought in $944,846. For Cole, that is 171 percent more money raised in this election than he did in 2019.
In that race, Cole raised $642,304 compared with $654,441 by Republican nominee Paul Milde. Cole went on to defeat Milde by just over 1,000 votes, giving the Democrats the seat representing southern Stafford County and part of Fredericksburg for the first time in 38 years.
Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of Mary Washington University’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies, said the 28th District is one of the most competitive races in Virginia and one of a handful that could determine whether Republicans can overturn the Democrats’ 55-45 majority in the House of Delegates.
“That is an immense amount of money for a race that only includes half of the city and half of Stafford County,” Farnsworth said. “Republican and Democratic donors both are getting the message that the 28th is one of the best investments in the commonwealth right now.
“If Republicans can pick up a half a dozen seats around the commonwealth, they’re going to be running the House of Delegates,” he added.
In comparison, the 88th District, which covers parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties, has drawn significantly less money. Even though longtime Republican Del. Mark Cole’s decision to retire from the General Assembly created an empty seat, the 88th District is considered a GOP stronghold.
Republican candidate Phillip Scott has almost doubled what Democratic candidate Kecia Evans has raised, but the two candidates combined have raised only about $200,000. A third candidate, Libertarian Party candidate Phillip Lewis, raised very little and said he has encouraged possible donors to give to charities instead.
“When you look at these individual races around the commonwealth, you’ll see huge disparities in donor interest, and that’s being directed by the party leadership,” said Farnsworth. “The 28th is clearly a top-priority contest for both parties.”
VPAP’s latest report shows Cole has so far spent $940,508 of his donations in radio and television advertisements for this election, compared to Durant, who has spent $100,660 on the same type of advertising. Other expenses show Cole spending $170,538 in mail, printing and postage expenses, compared to $65,416 spent by Durant. While Cole’s travel and meal expenses this election cycle totaled $15,951, Durant’s were $1,152.
Both Cole’s and Durant’s biggest donors came from their respective political parties. Cole received $827,242 from the House Democratic Caucus, $194,380 from the Democratic Party of Virginia and $136,667 from the Clean Virginia Fund. On Oct. 25, Cole received a $237,421 donation from Freedom Virginia Inc., a Richmond-based nonprofit that advocates for the economic needs of Virginia families.
Over the course of her campaign, Durant’s biggest donor was the Republican Commonwealth Leadership Political Action Committee. That group gave $150,000 to her campaign. The Republican Party of Virginia, along with the Republican State Leadership and House Republican committees, gave financial gifts that totaled $157,073. This week, Durant took several donations from Republican leadership totaling $85,000.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438