House candidates haul in big dollars in 28th District race in Fredericksburg area

Democratic incumbent Joshua Cole and Republican challenger Tara Durant have raised more than $2.7 million in their race for the Fredericksburg area’s 28th District House of Delegates seat, more than double the total from when Cole won the seat two years ago.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, campaign finance reports show Cole had raised $1,743,504 as of Oct. 1 and Durant had brought in $944,846. For Cole, that is 171 percent more money raised in this election than he did in 2019.

In that race, Cole raised $642,304 compared with $654,441 by Republican nominee Paul Milde. Cole went on to defeat Milde by just over 1,000 votes, giving the Democrats the seat representing southern Stafford County and part of Fredericksburg for the first time in 38 years.

Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of Mary Washington University’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies, said the 28th District is one of the most competitive races in Virginia and one of a handful that could determine whether Republicans can overturn the Democrats’ 55-45 majority in the House of Delegates.