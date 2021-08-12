House fire displaces four Stafford residents

Four Stafford County residents were displaced from their home Wednesday afternoon as a result of a house fire in the basement of their home, fire officials said.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady said first responders received a call from Bentley Court in North Stafford at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Along with rescue units from Marine Corps Base Quantico, Stafford firefighters spent about 10 minutes battling a fire that began in the basement and extended onto the first floor of the townhouse, Brady said.

Brady said smoke alarms within the home were operable at the time of the fire and all occupants evacuated the structure safely before fire crews arrived at the scene. One of those residents was later treated and released at a local hospital.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

