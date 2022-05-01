Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day set for May 7 in Stafford

Representatives from Stafford’s R–Board Regional Landfill on Eskimo Hill Road are asking county residents to take a look under their kitchen sinks, in their garages and in their sheds for hazardous products and materials that have overstayed their welcome.

“Anything hazardous, so if the label says corrosive or flammable, those are the things that tell you to be sure you’re bringing it to the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day,” said Francesca Johnson, outreach supervisor of the R–Board. “If you dispose of those items in your household trash it can be dangerous.”

Johnson said the R–Board will host its hazardous waste disposal day on May 7 at the Stafford Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last time the event was held at the Stafford Regional Airport was June 2021. At that time, Johnson said 13,710 gallons of gasoline, paint thinner, pesticides and other hazardous materials were collected and properly disposed of.

Items eligible for the May 7 disposal day include gasoline, oil, paint thinner, oil-based paint, wood polish, furniture stain, pesticides, household chemicals, cellphones, laptops, tablet computers, printer cartridges, computer cables, printers, microwaves, vacuums, toasters, electronics and smoke detectors.

Items not accepted include biohazards, medical waste, explosives, ammunition, propane gas cylinders larger than 20 pounds, televisions and older cathode-ray tube computer monitors.

Johnson said R–Board staff will be on hand during the event and certified flaggers will direct vehicles to the parking lot at the airport where the collections will be taken. Johnson said the closure of American Legion Road between Ellison Court and Bowers Lane during the Interstate 95 bridge replacement means cars trying to reach the airport from U.S. 1 will have to take a detour to get to the airport.

“If you’re coming from Route 1, there’s a signed detour to use Centreport Parkway,” Johnson said. “Use the alternative route to avoid American Legion Road.”

Johnson said the last car in line May 7 will be identified before the line officially closes at 3 p.m., so she urges Stafford County residents to come early and get in line to ensure they have their turn to drop off disposable items.

“There may be a bit of a line, so I’d recommend people get there definitely by 2 p.m. to make sure they are in line,” Johnson said.

For those who cannot make the event early next month, Johnson said the landfill accepts electronic waste year-round at the e-waste drop off shed at the Eskimo Hill facility. Members of the Leo Club, who built and manage the shed, accept computers, phones, toner cartridges and computer cables and return all proceeds they earn back to the community. Johnson also said residents can dispose of motor oil and antifreeze—up to 5 gallons of each per day—at the landfill during normal operating hours. A full list of acceptable landfill items is available at the R–Board’s website.

For more information, visit r-board.org or call 540/658-5279.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

