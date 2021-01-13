How Fredericksburg-area representatives voted: Spanberger backs impeachment, Wittman opposes

The Fredericksburg-area’s two congressional representatives split on impeaching President Donald Trump, with 7th District Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanburger voting for removal and 1st District Republican Rep. Rob Wittman voting against.

Spanberger issued a statement saying she would have preferred that Trump resign or be removed by invoking the 25th Amendment for inciting his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, but when those didn’t happen, she voted to impeach him.

“The president’s incitement of an insurrection is an impeachable offense, and in recent days, we have seen principled Republicans join the effort to uphold our oaths to the constitution and protect our democratic republic,” she said. “This vote represents a united response to a disgusting act of brutality and sedition.”

Wittman issued a statement condemning the attack on the Capitol as “undemocratic, un-American, and criminal,” but said he thinks the country should “turn the page” with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“My vote against impeachment in no way means I agree with the president’s actions and statements leading up to the storming and illegal entry of the Capitol building,” Wittman said, “but I believe impeaching the lame-duck president before the peaceful transition of power occurs will only further inflame emotions and further divide the nation. Our focus now needs to be on unifying our nation and moving forward as one, and I believe impeachment does the opposite.”