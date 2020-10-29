How is Fredericksburg area celebrating Halloween this year?

In previous years, Caroline Deaderick has counted several hundred children trick-or-treating in her neighborhood, the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in downtown Fredericksburg.

“I mean, honest to Pete, we’ve had 600 or 800 kids some years,” Deaderick said. “We have kids come from Stafford County and far, far away.”

Deaderick’s family has lived on Washington Avenue for two decades and Halloween has always been a “huge deal,” she said.

“I buy 10 gigantic bags of candy from Costco,” she said. “My next-door neighbors give out the large-size candy bars—they put them out on a tray and let the kids pick which one they want. We all sit at the bottom of our steps and everyone loves it. We’re all into it.”

But this year, the neighbors talked and decided “we’re just not going to do it,” Deaderick said.

“At least, not on this block,” she said. “We’re all sad. We’re sad about it. We feel terrible. But we’re all just afraid. We wouldn’t want something bad to happen and not know where it came from.”

Worries about spreading COVID-19 have led many in the region to cancel or alter their traditional Halloween plans.