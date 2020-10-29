How is Fredericksburg area celebrating Halloween this year?

In previous years, Caroline Deaderick has counted several hundred children trick-or-treating in her neighborhood, the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in downtown Fredericksburg.
“I mean, honest to Pete, we’ve had 600 or 800 kids some years,” Deaderick said. “We have kids come from Stafford County and far, far away.”
Deaderick’s family has lived on Washington Avenue for two decades and Halloween has always been a “huge deal,” she said.
“I buy 10 gigantic bags of candy from Costco,” she said. “My next-door neighbors give out the large-size candy bars—they put them out on a tray and let the kids pick which one they want. We all sit at the bottom of our steps and everyone loves it. We’re all into it.”
But this year, the neighbors talked and decided “we’re just not going to do it,” Deaderick said.
“At least, not on this block,” she said. “We’re all sad. We’re sad about it. We feel terrible. But we’re all just afraid. We wouldn’t want something bad to happen and not know where it came from.”
Worries about spreading COVID-19 have led many in the region to cancel or alter their traditional Halloween plans.
The CDC in September put out guidance discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating because of the risk of spreading the virus.
Traditional trick-or-treating falls into the organization’s list of high-risk Halloween activities, along with large trunk-or-treats and indoor costume parties or haunted houses.
Moderate-risk activities include “grab-and-go” trick-or-treating and small-group, outdoor costume parades or parties.
Low-risk activities include family parties, virtual costume contests and outdoor Halloween-themed scavenger hunts with no exchange of candy.
The City of Fredericksburg and Mary Washington Healthcare put out a flier suggesting that families hold an at-home “boo-vie” night in lieu of trick-or-treating.
The flier offers safety tips for those who do want to hit the streets Halloween night. These tips include wearing a mask—not just a costume mask; staying in small groups; using hand sanitizer frequently; going to familiar houses; keeping 6 feet of distance from those giving out candy; and getting a flu shot.
For households that want to hand out treats, the city’s guidance recommends getting a flu shot, mask-wearing, handing out candy instead of letting children help themselves, setting up a table to maximize space between trick-or-treaters and candy giver-outers, and using hand sanitizer.
The guidance asks those not planning to hand out candy to turn off their porch lights.
The city cancelled Treats on the Street—its annual event inviting children to trick-or-treat at downtown businesses—and replaced it with Scarecrows and Bats, which was held last weekend at the Fred Nats stadium and limited to 1,000 people, parents and children included.
Stafford County also cancelled its annual fall festival at Pratt Park, spokesperson Shannon Eubanks said. The county is echoing CDC guidance recommending families focus on low-risk Halloween activities.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office cancelled its annual trunk-or-treat event and is hosting a virtual costume contest instead, inviting people to submit photos of their costumed children or pets.
In some places, neighbors are organizing to ensure their children have a fun and safe Halloween in a year where almost nothing is normal.
This Friday, Del. Josh Cole, D–Fredericksburg, will host a trunk-or-treat in the Mayfield community in Fredericksburg.
Bowling Green resident Rebecca Sullivan created a map of houses in the town that have pledged to obey COVID-19 safety guidelines established by the Halloween and Costume Association. The measures include setting up a grab-and-go station or a one-way trick-or-treating path, wearing masks and frequently disinfecting surfaces.
Some neighbors in Sullivan’s Facebook group created slides or candy chutes to distribute candy in a socially-distant way.
Even with these precautions, the Bowling Green neighbors hope attendance levels stay low and ask that people not visit from outside the community.
Others families are deciding to forego group events altogether.
“We are planning to hang out with another family, but no trick-or-treating for us this year,” said Kathryn Jarvis of Caroline County. “I anticipate it being just as fun for the kids and less stressful for me.”
Vicki Ruley, another Caroline resident, said she also plans to keep her family at home because she is nine months pregnant and taking no chances.
“We are going to have a day full of Halloween activities at home and a candy scavenger hunt,” Ruley said.
Kristin Harding of Spotsylvania said her family will be doing “reverse trick-or-treating” this year: They plan to leave bags of Halloween treats on the porches of their friends and neighbors.
Harding said she’s also planned a day of spooky Halloween fun at home, starting with pumpkin pancakes and ending with a bonfire in the backyard, with everyone dressed in costume.
Still, many said it’s been hard to give up their annual traditions, even if it’s just for one year.
“Helen and I have always had candy—the good stuff, i.e. chocolate,” said Rik Rice of Fredericksburg. “This will be the first year we will not.”
Deaderick, of Washington Avenue, said she doesn’t even feel inspired to decorate this year, since there will be no swarms of costumed children parading her street on Halloween night.
“I bought a pumpkin and didn’t even want to carve it,” she said. “I got magic marker and drew a face on it. It’s really sad.”
