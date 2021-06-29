How long will heat wave stick around Fredericksburg area?

If Tuesday’s heat and humidity didn’t qualify as a lazy day of summer, Wednesday surely will, as temperatures are expected to reach 97 degrees with a real-feel high of 105.
Meteorologists say this week’s heat wave is being sourced by a large high pressure system that’s lying stationary off the central east coast of the United States.
“What that does is create southerly winds that pump heat and humidity up into the area,” said Andrew Snyder, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sterling. “That’s controlling our weather now until Thursday, when a cold front is going to start pushing down from the northwest.”
With no rain in sight until later this week, 5–10 mph winds from the southwest won’t offer much relief in the meantime.
“There’s a small breeze, but it’s definitely not a refreshing breeze, by any means,” said Snyder.
Runya Mpundu of Alexandria was in Stafford County on Tuesday working for G & J Moving and Storage of Springfield. Mpundu said he is accustomed to heat, having made many long-distance hauls to Florida. He finds drinking lots of fluids, staying in the shade when possible and taking frequent breaks are the best ways to survive the sweltering weather.
“The heat doesn’t bother me; it’s every day for me,” said Mpundu. “Kool-Aid and water—that’s what I drink all day.”
Snyder echoed Mpund’s advice, recommending that people don lightweight clothing and sunscreen before venturing outdoors, stay fully hydrated throughout the day and take frequent breaks.
“Go the whole nine yards to stay safe and do not leave children or pets in your car,” said Snyder. “It’s going to be hot the next couple of days.”
While plant lovers and gardeners may need to step up their watering this week, the Fredericksburg area is not suffering under the same dry conditions as the western United States or even other parts of Virginia.
“Pretty much all of central Virginia, basically the Shenandoah Valley, south down to the North Carolina border, is kind of in the first just abnormally dry category,” said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling. “Once you get down to south–central Virginia, moderate drought, but as for Fredericksburg and the surrounding areas, it’s still normal for now.”
Snyder said the heat wave will peak Wednesday with air temperatures in the upper-90s. Heat index values may rise into the triple-digits, with overnight temperatures falling to only the mid-70s.
Snyder said Thursday will be the most important day to watch this week, as the slow, southeastward track of a Canadian cold front that was over the upper Great Lakes region Tuesday will bring the possibility of heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
“They could be strong to severe with gusting winds and heavy rain,” said Snyder. “By Friday, the cold front will be right near us, or maybe just to the southeast, so we’re going to have a continued high likelihood of rain on Friday and maybe a few thunderstorms.”
High temperatures for the weekend in the Fredericksburg region are expected to fall to the lower 80s, warm enough to lure many local residents and visitors to the Rappahannock River to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Experts urge river-goers to stay safe, even if river levels are low.
“Right now, the river is at 2.3 feet, well below the normal level and that’s low for this time of year,” said Adam Lynch, a river steward with the Friends of the Rappahannock. “Still, wear a life vest.”
If rain comes later this week, the river will naturally rise and unpredictable undercurrents can sweep away swimmers and boaters.
To help prevent drownings, the Friends of the Rappahannock deploys bilingual river ambassadors at Old Mill Park to assist Spanish-speaking visitors who have questions about the river, where to obtain a life jacket, and other safety measures.
“It’s all about having a presence out there,” Lynch said, “having somebody who speaks Spanish to a large number of people who use our parks and the river.”
