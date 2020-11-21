How many planning commissioners must own property? Fredericksburg City Council says four

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilman Jason Graham made it clear from the start he would not support Withers’ motion because of “a basic issue of fairness.”

“Whether or not you’re financially fortunate enough to own a home should not have any impact on your ability to serve the community in which you live,” Graham said.

The Planning Commission is an appointed body that serves as an advisory board to the City Council on issues and policies related to planning, land use and community development. It makes recommendations, but the council has the final say on most zoning and land-use matters.

Graham noted that the city has a shortage of affordable homes and housing prices will continue to rise. He also noted that Withers’ proposal was “above and beyond” what the state asks for.

“I don’t think it is right to try to discriminate in such an obvious manner,” Graham said.

Greenlaw said she doesn’t believe Withers’ motion precluded anyone, because renters and other city residents would still be allowed to serve on the Planning Commission.

Kelly noted that the city is required to follow state law by having a majority of commission members be property owners, but said a 5–2 split would be giving one group much more authority than another.

“I think to say it’s got to be more one side than the other, you are restricting participation in the process,” Kelly said.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

