How will Spotsylvania fill seat left vacant by supervisor's death?

The recent death of Spotsylvania County Supervisor Barry Jett leaves the Livingston District without a representative.
No decision has been made on filling the post at this point, but the board likely will address the issue during closed session at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
In a Monday telephone interview, board Chairman Kevin Marshall said there “is a lot involved” in filling the seat. Marshall said he has done some research to determine what other boards have done with open board seats, but has found very little information because it’s a rare situation.
One option, according to Virginia state code, allows the board to appoint a replacement to fulfill the remainder of Jett’s term. He was elected in 2019, with the term running through 2023.
Marshall has heard from “a diverse group of people” interested in filling the vacancy, but he isn’t sure the board, which often is split on key decisions, will reach consensus to make the appointment.
If the board doesn’t get the necessary four votes to appoint a new supervisor, a circuit judge will make the appointment. After the appointment, the judge will then set a special election so county voters can choose the replacement.
Jett, 61, died Oct. 29 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville following a brief illness.
A county release noted that Jett “spent his entire life on the same farm on which he was raised.” He graduated from Spotsylvania High School and attended Germanna Community College where he studied police science.
Jett worked at the Ames G.C. Murphy Warehouse in Spotsylvania shortly after high school graduation and continued working there until it closed. He switched careers in 1992 when he joined the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff T.C. Waddy.
Jett retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2016, with the rank of lieutenant. He was a father of three children, two grown and one a senior at Spotsylvania High School.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436