Hundreds come to Fredericksburg stadium for turkeys and toys

A line of cars packed Carl D. Silver Parkway early Saturday morning, stretching across Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard and, at its peak, Fall Hill Avenue.

Cars, pickup trucks, vans and SUVs crawled along—passing Wegmans grocery store and the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, where a gun show was being held—en route to the Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The traffic wasn’t heading out to the ballpark for a FredNats game on this chilly, overcast morning. They had come for food and toys.

The Turkeys and Toys Holiday Distribution, organized by the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, started at 10 a.m., but people began showing up hours earlier, said several volunteers.

“It’s pretty extraordinary,” said Dan Maher, president and CEO of the food bank, as volunteers loaded vehicles with turkeys and other food at the last of several stops for those who came for the annual drive.

In an interview last week, Maher said last year's holiday distribution event served about 450 families from the region. The food bank serves residents of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

He expected an even bigger crowd this year, pointing out that the food bank is seeing “a much higher demand than typical,” comparable to during the height of the pandemic.

Within an hour of opening the food drive Saturday, Maher said he expected to serve nearly double last year’s total.

“The scale is larger for us—almost unprecedented,” said Maher, who is in his second year heading the local food bank. He led a food bank in Texas for eight years before coming to Fredericksburg.

About 11 a.m. Saturday, at a stop on the back side of the stadium, volunteers were handing out toys to a steady stream of cars.

Volunteers asked if the children were boys or girls and their ages, then grabbed toys and handed them to the people in the cars. One helper was dressed as Santa and another as an elf. Many of them work at area Food Lion stores.

Sheila Knapp, who handles retail donations for the food bank, was also helping hand out toys. She said they had plenty of donations from area businesses, but, after only one hour, she was worried they might run out of toys.

At the toy stop, a Caroline County woman painted a bleak picture for her family while she waited in line in a minivan with her 12-year-old son.

Christina, a 36-year-old mother of three, said it was the first time her family had received help from the food bank.

She is a stay-at-home mom, and her husband is a mechanic who was recently laid off, she said. She added that her sister—who, along with her two young children, lives with her family—was laid off from her bank job last week.

Christina was there to pick up gifts and food for the holidays.

“I’m trying to make sure they have a good Christmas,” Christina said before pulling up to the toy stop, where the volunteers moved in to get details for the gifts before loading them into the minivan.

While this year's food and toy drive is over, there are other opportunities for people to get help or donate. The food bank provides meals and accepts donations year-round.

According to Maher, the food bank has delivered 64,000 meals between June and September, doubling totals from the same period a year ago, which set records then.

Many people are struggling with basic needs—food, medications, gas, he said on Friday.

“These families are making tradeoffs you shouldn’t have to make,” Maher said. “Inflation is really gonna hammer families.”