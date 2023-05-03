This month, crews will begin a $4 million maintenance project on the original northbound Interstate 95 bridge over the Rappahannock River, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday.

The northbound bridge was closed in December after the new span in the same direction opened as part of the Rappahannock River crossing project, which added new lanes between the State Route 3 exit in Fredericksburg and the U.S. 17 exit in Stafford County. A new southbound bridge opened in October 2021 as part of the crossing project.

After the original bridge closed, crews started work to identify needed repairs and build platforms for work beneath the span, according to VDOT.

The work on the 60-year-old span includes repairs to the beams, piers and abutments, along with resurfacing of the concrete deck, local VDOT spokesperson Darragh Frye said in a news release.

VDOT said work is expected to be completed by Dec. 1.