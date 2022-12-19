I-95 bridge traffic shift set

The continued work on the northbound Interstate 95 Rappahannock River crossing is scheduled to cause another lane shift this week.

All northbound I–95 traffic is scheduled to shift onto the new span early Tuesday morning, and traffic heading to U.S.17 in Stafford County will use a temporary off-ramp, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said the long-term traffic pattern, including the U.S. 17 off-ramp, will be in place through spring 2024, when the $132 million northbound crossing is scheduled to open.

The new northbound bridge recently opened, with one lane also remaining open on the original, outer bridge. After the new span opens, the other bridge will be closed for maintenance, according to VDOT.

The new northbound bridge accompanies the new southbound span, with both buttressed by the original interstate river crossings. The new southbound crossing lanes opened in October 2021.

The Rappahannock River crossing projects are adding three lanes in each direction to separate through-traffic from local traffic between State Route 3 in Fredericksburg and U.S. 17 in Stafford.

Overnight lane closures

Other work on the interstate in Stafford is scheduled to cause northbound lane closures and temporary, 30-minute full closures through Friday, according to VDOT.

The lane closures are related to the express lanes extension project.

The closures are set for two locations and scheduled to run through Friday morning.

Work on the new American Legion bridge will result in lane closures in that area each night starting at 9. Full, temporary closures will happen between midnight and 3 a.m.

The other lane closures will happen between U.S. 17 and Centreport Parkway. Lane closures are set to start at 9 p.m., followed by temporary, full traffic stops between midnight and 3 a.m.

Lanes in each work zone are scheduled to be reopened by 4:30 each morning, except Friday, when the lanes will reopen at 5 a.m.