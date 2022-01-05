 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-95 clear, VDOT to begin pretreating for possible Thursday snow
I-95 clear, VDOT to begin pretreating for possible Thursday snow

Area roads (copy)

A stranded tractor–trailer sits on the Russell Road interchange with U.S. 1 near Quantico.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Interstate 95 travel lanes in the Fredericksburg area are open and clear of snow, but many other area roads are not, VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said Wednesday afternoon.

Google Maps had been reporting that the interstate was still closed. Hannon said this glitch was fixed, but encouraged area residents to turn to 511Virginia.org for the most up-to-date travel information.

Hannon said that about 100 state-maintained roads in the region remained closed due to snow, ice and debris on utility lines following Monday’s winter storm. Primary roads, such as U.S. 1 and State Route 3, were in “minor” condition with open lanes and some snow piled up on crossovers and shoulders.

VDOT was “making progress” on secondary roads, but had not yet gotten into any area subdivisions, Hannon said.

“Those are in severe condition, remaining snow-covered and icy,” she said.

VDOT has 1,300 pieces of equipment available to work on snow removal and has brought in 20 contractors to work exclusively on downed trees.

“We are working 24 hours a day and we will get to everyone,” Hannon said.

Meanwhile, VDOT plans to begin pre-treating I–95 and primary roads with salt brine solution in preparation for the possibility of snow Thursday night. A winter weather advisory issued Wednesday said the region could get several more inches.

Treatment will begin Wednesday night or Thursday, Hannon said.

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

