I–95 work to cause delays all week

Interstate 95 travelers can expect delays all week because of multiple work zones.

The work will lead to lane closures, beginning at 9 each night, from Thornburg in Spotsylvania County to the Quantico exit in Stafford County.

The road projects are part of a pair of major work zones.

Lane closures are scheduled for the express lanes extension project in Stafford as crews install beams for a bridge access at the Quantico exit.

Paving and other work will cause lane closures around the State Route 3 exit in Fredericksburg as part of the wrap-up work for the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.