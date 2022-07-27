Idea to keep old Nice bridge for bikers/hikers is dead in the water

As construction proceeds on the new Nice–Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River in Dahlgren, several Maryland politicians have floated the idea of keeping the old bridge in place for pedestrians and bikers to use instead of demolishing it.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Sen. Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny Hoyer recently asked the Maryland Transportation Authority to seek an independent study to see if the 81-year-old bridge could be repurposed for recreational usage, but the idea sank like a rock. The MDTA responded that it was too expensive to maintain, as a 2015 study estimated almost $50 million in costs over a 30-year period.

Officials from both King George County and Virginia went on similar fishing expeditions and inquired about keeping the bridge in place for various recreational uses, but their ideas also were deemed dead in the water.

In addition to cost factors, there are safety issues as well, said James Port Jr., chairman of the MDTA. He spelled out some of those concerns in a four-page response to the Maryland legislators, including the fact the new bridge was designed with the understanding the existing one would be demolished. An analysis done—in wake of the varied requests to keep the old bridge—showed a safety threat to the new bridge, based on Federal Highway Administration guidelines regarding scour, or the erosion of soil around a bridge foundation.

The new span will formally be known as the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge and is expected to open early next year. With a cost of $463 million, the new bridge between King George and Charles County, Md., is a whale of a project—one of Maryland’s largest transportation initiatives, according to the MDTA website.

And while the existing bridge doesn’t allow bicyclists, Port said the new one includes several biking safety features such as beacons and signs that will make it easier for those on two wheels to navigate alongside vehicles going 55 miles per hour.

The existing bridge, which carries about 18,000 vehicles a day, is scheduled for demolition after the new, four-lane bridge opens. Its remains will be planted in the Chesapeake Bay to create a new reef. In other words, it will be sleeping with the fishes.