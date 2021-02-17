If vaccine clinics are canceled, here's the plan for rescheduling

A forecast of wintry weather canceled vaccination clinics planned Thursday and Friday in the Rappahannock Area Health District, and officials already have plans in place to reschedule the shots.
The health district has been holding a clinic in each locality, one day a week, all month—when there hasn’t been ice or snow on the roads. Because of the most recent storm, those who had appointments on Thursday and Friday are being notified by phone or email that they need to reschedule.
People registered to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the following clinics will need to make new appointments through the Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, for these days:
- Stafford County: Thursday’s clinic will be rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25.
- King George County: Thursday’s and Friday’s clinics will be rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 26.
- Caroline County: Friday’s clinic will be rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22.
A second-dose clinic, mostly for King George residents, will be offered Sunday, Feb. 21, at King George High School.
Appointments for the rescheduled dates will be available through VAMS, starting about noon on Thursday.
For those who have appointments with Mary Washington Healthcare at the Fick Conference Center, Thursday’s clinic has been canceled, and no decision had been made, as of Wednesday night, about Friday’s event, said Lisa Henry, marketing director.
However, those who are scheduled for second doses and are uncomfortable being out in bad weather can call or email the contact number or email address on cards they received from the health system after their first appointment. MWHC would rather not publicize that number, but asks people who don’t have that contact information to call 540/741-1100.
When clinics at the Fick center are canceled, those with appointments will be contacted about rescheduling, Henry said.
Health officials recommend that the second Pfizer dose be given within three weeks of the first dose, and within four weeks for the Moderna vaccine. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that people can wait up to six weeks between shots.
“They will still be able to receive the second dose and will not have to restart the vaccine series,” according to the local health district.
The health district and Mary Washington Healthcare will post information on their websites and social media about weather cancellations, as will the following electronic alerts in each locality:
Fredericksburg: fredericksburgalert.com
Caroline County: co.caroline.va.us/AlertCenter.aspx
King George County: kgalert.com
Spotsylvania County: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614481#/login
Stafford County: staffordcountyva.gov/AlertCenter.aspx
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425