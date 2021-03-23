Imperfect college basketball tournament beats the heck out of 'Canceled!'

Many of those being hypercritical about the odd season are missing the point. After everything basketball players have faced during this pandemic, it’s truly amazing that there was even a season of games played, and it’s not just basketball.

The situation has caused inequities, problems and challenges that likely affected wins and losses, and the number of games played.

Virginia, Virginia Tech and a host of other basketball teams in the ACC and other conferences started by canceling many of their non-conference games. And then many of the ACC teams wound up having conference games cancelled by positive COVID tests and contact tracing. Stops and starts like that, especially late in the season, probably made it hard to compete.

But lest anything think I’m using that for an excuse for the Hoos—or any team—think again. It’s been a weird, difficult and challenging season for everyone, so no team has reason to say they’ve been singled out.

Cancellations probably affected how some teams were seeded in the tournament. How could it not? A number of games had to be canceled, and those missed games weren’t shared equally across the conferences. That discrepancy could be worse for teams that missed playing the toughest teams on their schedule but were able to play the weaker squads, and vice versa.