Imperfect college basketball tournament beats the heck out of 'Canceled!'

As a huge basketball fan, I’ve ridden the highs and lows of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, watching more games that perhaps ever before.
It’s been true March Madness this year, with what feels like more top seeds defeated than usual. And that doesn’t address the fact that basketball bluebloods like Kentucky and Duke didn’t make the field to start with, or that perennial winner North Carolina got bounced out early.
And yes, my beloved Virginia Cavaliers were knocked out in the first round by Ohio, the Bobcats certainly playing at a higher level than you’d expect from a 13-seed. On the other hand, Virginia didn’t play up to the level of a 4-seed.
The boys from C-Ville at least got to play, managing to compete despite a positive COVID-19 test for a player that kept the Hoos from practicing before getting to Indianapolis.
The VCU Rams could only wish they’d been as lucky—a positive test knocked them out of the tournament and allowed Oregon to move forward with a “no contest” to play, and defeat, Iowa.
And my oh my, how there has been griping and complaining. Fans of teams that unexpectedly lost still haven’t stopped caterwauling about how unfair this whole thing has been.
Some social media posts crossed the line. Ohio State University officials reported death threats made against Ohio State player E.J. Liddell after the Buckeyes, a 2-seed, were beaten by 15-seed Oral Roberts in the first round. Liddell scored 23 points in that game, the high scorer for his team. I hope they find and prosecute those making the threats.
Many of those being hypercritical about the odd season are missing the point. After everything basketball players have faced during this pandemic, it’s truly amazing that there was even a season of games played, and it’s not just basketball.
The situation has caused inequities, problems and challenges that likely affected wins and losses, and the number of games played.
Virginia, Virginia Tech and a host of other basketball teams in the ACC and other conferences started by canceling many of their non-conference games. And then many of the ACC teams wound up having conference games cancelled by positive COVID tests and contact tracing. Stops and starts like that, especially late in the season, probably made it hard to compete.
But lest anything think I’m using that for an excuse for the Hoos—or any team—think again. It’s been a weird, difficult and challenging season for everyone, so no team has reason to say they’ve been singled out.
Cancellations probably affected how some teams were seeded in the tournament. How could it not? A number of games had to be canceled, and those missed games weren’t shared equally across the conferences. That discrepancy could be worse for teams that missed playing the toughest teams on their schedule but were able to play the weaker squads, and vice versa.
Every team missed early-season practice and tune-up tournaments. Living, eating and practicing have been harder than ever before because of a host of COVID protocols.
It all takes me back to what I mentioned at the outset: We’re lucky to have had a season at all.
In some ways, it’s made things more interesting, and maybe more fair. Give the best teams—the ones with loaded rosters and the highest-paid coaches—full time to practice and some become pretty invincible.
But take some of that away and maybe it gives teams with less talent a better chance to advance.
Fans of Abilene Christian, Oral Roberts, Loyola Chicago, and North Texas likely would agree, thrilled to see their lower-seeded teams beat teams seeded as high as No. 1.
In a year when incomplete schedules made seeding difficult, who knows how accurate those tournament rankings were anyway?
So to all I say: Quit whining and just be glad there was basketball. I’ll take imperfect and unusual over “CANCELED!” any day.
