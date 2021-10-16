Implant gives Spotsylvania woman with heart failure 'peace of mind'

The mere mention of a device implanted inside a human body may bring up all kinds of sci-fi images, as well as the false fears and rumors that have circulated this year about a tracking chip hidden inside the COVID-19 vaccine.
But when Cynthia Lewis faced worsening problems from her failing heart, she welcomed the chance to have a sensor put inside an artery as an “extra eye” monitoring her health.
“It’s made a tremendous difference in my quality of life, just to have that extra eye on me that I always know is there now,” the Spotsylvania County woman said. “I don’t feel as alone. I don’t feel that stuff is going to get missed or if something happens, it’s going to be too late for me to do anything but go to the hospital. It’s really a peace of mind.”
Lewis, 67, was the first person at Mary Washington Hospital to have a miniature, wireless monitoring sensor placed inside her pulmonary artery. Known as the Abbott CardioMEM HF System, it’s one of several such devices on the market, but the only one approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
A small, plastic device with wireless loops on the ends is put in the pulmonary artery, said Dr. Ashok Prasad, an interventional cardiologist who did Lewis’ procedure. The device generates a frequency that can be detected by the home unit, which is about the size of a queen-size pillow.
Once a day, usually in the morning, Lewis lies on the unit, picks up a remote and pushes a button to start the readings. Information about how her heart is working is transmitted to a database at the doctor’s office.
“Based on those readings, we can engage the patient, we can engage the cardiologist, we basically tie the team together” when there’s a problem and discuss what to do, Prasad said. “Because if we don’t do anything, I guarantee you in two to three weeks, she’s going to [need to go] to the emergency room.”
That was Lewis’ life in the first few years after her diagnosis.
She was in her late 50s when she learned she had heart failure, a condition that impacts about 6.2 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It causes death within five years for half of those diagnosed.
“I was just like anybody else. I was going to work every day, taking care of my home and when they tell you you have heart failure and your diagnosis is five years, you know, to live, it was a real stunner,” Lewis said.
She spent much of her life in Maryland and worked for more than 20 years on Capitol Hill in Washington for the credit union that provided service to the U.S. House of Representatives. She joked that the traffic and political pressure must have contributed to her heart failure.
She was living in Maryland when she started having symptoms: She heard gurgling in her throat whenever she lay down, a result of fluid building up because her heart was too weak to pump it out correctly. She was hospitalized so the extra fluid could be drained.
In the years that followed, she returned to the hospital about seven times for the same treatment, both in Maryland and after she moved to the Fredericksburg area. Each time, she stayed at least a week.
“Any time hospital staff, people in the emergency room, nurses, people who deliver your food and clean up your room, any time they recognize a patient, that means you’ve been there too many times,” she said.
Lewis is on a diuretic to help drain the fluid that builds up around her heart. She also has a catheter, a “PICC line” in her arm that continuously pumps medicine to help her heart muscle squeeze harder. That line has been in place for about a year and a half, and she wears a bandage that looks like first-aid gauze over it.
The sensor was implanted in her pulmonary artery in March and there have been about three times since then when readings were off the mark and her medicine needed to be adjusted. She hasn’t been hospitalized once—a relief any time, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each time a patient with heart failure is readmitted to the hospital for treatment, their prognosis worsens, Prasad said, and the cycle continues. It starts with congestion and other symptoms, leads to hospitalization, followed by recovery, then repeats itself.
Interrupting that cycle and addressing the problem before the patient needs to go to the emergency room translates into fewer deaths and a better quality of life, the cardiologist said.
A spokesperson for Mary Washington Healthcare wouldn’t say how many other patients have received the implant this year.
In addition to the daily monitoring, Lewis gets calls from doctors at Prasad’s practice, Oracle Heart & Vascular, “even on a Saturday,” she said, just to ask how she’s feeling. Lewis is certain they’ve been the reason she’s outlived her “expiration date,” as she called it. She’s also working with a physical therapist on ways to increase exercise and build up her strength.
“With heart failure, just by taking a few steps or doing a few minor things, you can’t breathe and it’s a terrible, frightening feeling,” she said.
Heart failure is the leading cause of hospitalization for Americans over 65, according to the CDC. A 2012 report said heart failure cost the nation an estimated $30.7 billion for health care services, medicine and missed days of work.
That cost is expected to double by 2030, according to a press release from Mary Washington Healthcare.
