Implant gives Spotsylvania woman with heart failure 'peace of mind'

She was living in Maryland when she started having symptoms: She heard gurgling in her throat whenever she lay down, a result of fluid building up because her heart was too weak to pump it out correctly. She was hospitalized so the extra fluid could be drained.

In the years that followed, she returned to the hospital about seven times for the same treatment, both in Maryland and after she moved to the Fredericksburg area. Each time, she stayed at least a week.

“Any time hospital staff, people in the emergency room, nurses, people who deliver your food and clean up your room, any time they recognize a patient, that means you’ve been there too many times,” she said.

Lewis is on a diuretic to help drain the fluid that builds up around her heart. She also has a catheter, a “PICC line” in her arm that continuously pumps medicine to help her heart muscle squeeze harder. That line has been in place for about a year and a half, and she wears a bandage that looks like first-aid gauze over it.

The sensor was implanted in her pulmonary artery in March and there have been about three times since then when readings were off the mark and her medicine needed to be adjusted. She hasn’t been hospitalized once—a relief any time, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.