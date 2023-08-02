Linda Moore has rocks on the brain — and sometimes in her dishwasher and microwave or on her living room table.

Since 2007, she’s been digging the idea of painting fruity-looking pebbles or slabs as flat as Stanleys and hiding them around the community for people to find, just to brighten their day.

Sometimes, she places them in big flower pots along sidewalks at nearby North Stafford shopping centers. Other times, she leaves a few outside doctors’ offices, thinking those who aren’t feeling well might benefit from what’s known as kindness rocks.

“It’s just fun,” she says, giggling. “I enjoy it.”

But this summer, the 63-year-old, who talks nonstop and even lets out an occasional cackle when she describes her crafty hobbies, came up with a new idea to rock the house. She’d like to see one painted stone after another, contributed by men, women and children in her Shadow Woods neighborhood off State Route 610, snaking throughout the community.

Copying similar campaigns from Facebook, Moore started a “rock snake” at the entrance to her subdivision, at the corner of Greenspring Drive and Whitson’s Run Road. That’s also a bus stop, and she’s tickled to think how excited kids will be next week to see their decorated rocks in a row.

Moore contributed the snake head, a googly-eyed guy named “Shadow” with a smiling yellow face and black stripes like those on Charlie Brown’s shirt. She added a few smaller pieces to get the rock party started, including a white oval rock featuring Snoopy and his red doghouse.

All her pieces are signed with her signature “L ❤ M,” which she estimates is on more than 3,000 rocks dispersed throughout Stafford.

Moore painted a wooden sign announcing Shadow the rock snake and asked others to add a painted rock to see how long it could get.

Moore left some plain rocks at the sign along with a plastic tub filled with paint markers and encouraged others to join the fun.

“It brings neighbors together and kids love it,” she said, smiling and touting how easy it is to participate. “You don’t have to be a great painter, and it’s free.”

Every Friday in recent weeks, Jean Andrusko, who lives across the street from the rock snake, has been videoing the ever-growing Shadow. She posts updates on the Shadow Woods neighborhood page on Facebook.

As of the most recent measuring, Shadow was more than 100 feet long, and still growing.

“I don’t think anybody expected it to be as big as it is,” Andrusko said. “It’s pretty impressive, I love it.”

Like Moore, she’s excited by the variety, from simple splashes of color done by toddlers to intricately detailed gnomes or images that would work in fairy gardens. Moore has added several of her signature M&Ms, which look like someone has taken a bite out of them, and there are all kinds of flowers, watermelon slices, American flags, rainbows and movie characters, from Harry Potter to Groot from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

A lot of people walk in the quiet neighborhood, Andrusko said, adding she regularly sees adults and children slowly passing by Shadow to admire the new additions. Earlier this week, someone dropped off four rocks with curlicued designs and sheepish faces, one representing each member of the family.

There are some inspirational messages painted in stone, encouraging others to “Be Kind” or espousing the tenets of faith, hope and joy. Only one rock has turned up missing, a replica of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Most are just happy images: a white rooster with dark sunglasses, a grinning frog, a rock that declares the creator is retired.

While Moore is giddy with the thought of Shadow getting bigger by the day, she gets unusually quiet when asked to describe the deeper purpose behind her kindness rocks. It makes her feel awesome to do something nice for a stranger, she said, to know she gave them a boost and hopefully, made them smile for a moment.

“We really need that today,” she said.