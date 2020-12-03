In a split vote, Spotsylvania planners endorse apartment proposal for mall

After learning the details of a proposed apartment complex project at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre during a public hearing Wednesday evening, the Spotsylvania County Planning Commission voted to support a rezoning request.
But the vote was close at 4–3, with dissenting commissioners lamenting the conversion of former commercial space into two new apartment buildings.
Seven residents, who live near the mall, either spoke or submitted letters during the public hearing over a request to rezone the space that once was the site of a now-razed Sears store. Six of them were against the project, with the chief concern being the traffic impact to an area they said already has congestion problems.
The developer, Bonaventure Investments, and mall owner, Cafaro Co., are asking the county to rezone 4.82 acres from commercial to mixed use to allow the construction of two, four-story apartment buildings. The project would include up to 271 units and a “commercial suite” totaling 500 square feet on the old Sears footprint and its adjacent parking lot.
Representatives of the property owner and the developer told the commission the mall needs to evolve in order to survive.
Anthony Cafaro, whose grandfather developed the mall, told the commission there is an abundance of retail in the area. He added with e-commerce continuing to gain popularity and the industry moving away from big-box retailers, the demand for such stores “is shrinking, not growing.”
He is co-president of Cafaro Co., founded by William and John Cafaro in 1949. According to the company website, Cafaro has developed more than 30 million square feet of retail space in 14 states.
The mall, which opened in 1980, has been revamped once, by adding a “town center” concept with restaurants, a hotel, a theater and bowling alley.
Cafaro told the commissioners that the company has looked at various options in order to keep the mall viable, including hotels. That industry, he said, is struggling because of COVID-19 and he doesn’t expect any new hotel construction for the next two to three years. He added that people in the hospitality industry he has spoken with do not see the mall area as a good spot for hotels.
“The shopping center that my grandfather built is not viable, as it was in 1980,” Cafaro said. “It needs to diversify; it needs to change.”
The commissioners who supported the rezoning said the mixed-use plan is a good way to save the mall. But Commissioners Richard Thompson, Jacob Lane and Raymond Bell questioned the plan and thought a commercial project would be preferable to the apartments.
Support Local Journalism
The project is in Thompson’s district, and he doesn’t want residential property—especially rental apartments—built on the spot. He said the property is “too vital” commercially and suspects one residential rezoning will lead to even “more rooftops” down the road.
Cafaro said the company intends to continue redeveloping the property, but has no plans to add any more residential space there. He added that this would be the first time the company has added residential space to any of its commercial properties.
He said plans for the mall could include a “high-end grocery” chain, such as Trader Joe’s, and more restaurants.
The mall doesn’t draw enough daytime customers, he explained, adding that the residential units should help fix that problem.
Charlie Payne, a local attorney representing the applicants, said the apartments should draw younger people and empty-nesters, creating a “captured audience” who want to “live, work and play” in one area.
Payne told the commission that “malls across the country are challenged” and the Spotsylvania mall is no different. Prior to the pandemic, he said, there was 48,000 square feet of vacant space at the mall, which has 1.4 million square feet of retail space.
Payne said the mall has been the top tax revenue generator for the county for a long time, but it’s struggling now and needs a “creative” solution like the mixed-use project.
Some questioned the project’s traffic study, which was endorsed by the applicants, the county and the Virginia Department of Transportation. The study estimated there would be slightly less traffic created by the apartments than a store like Sears.
Paul Agnello, who works in the county’s transportation department, said the traffic study did not use actual Sears customer traffic, but relied on a model for a store its size. The same model was used for the apartment buildings’ traffic impact.
Rent prices for the apartments was another concern for some. The monthly rent for the apartments is expected to be $1,300 for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,700 for two-bedroom apartments and $2,000 for three bedrooms. Most of the apartments would have one or two bedrooms.
The project would include 352 parking spaces, pedestrian crosswalks, sidewalks and a pool.
The rezoning proposal and commission’s recommendation now go to the Board of Supervisors, which has the final say.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.