In Culpeper visit, FBI director honors fallen investigator

Wray said Tocker went by “Seahawk,” a nickname given to the diehard Seattle Seahawks fan, “the loudest, proudest fans in professional football.” He even decorated for the holidays with a Seahawks-themed Christmas tree, the director noted. And his FBI code name, for radio communication, was Seahawk.

Wray said Tocker told him, in a conversation in October, “how glad he was to have been part of something bigger than himself.”

He didn’t want to talk about himself, but about others, Wray said. A member of the Washington Field Office’s Special Surveillance Group since 1995, he spoke of “How much he’d loved the SSG mission, and how important it was that the younger folks learned to carry out that mission the right way,” Wray said.

The director recounted how an all-hands call went out for assistance after terrorists attacked the Pentagon on Sept. 11.

“Saul didn’t hesitate to respond. He didn’t have to go, but he wanted to help,” Wray said. “On 12-hour shifts, day in and day out, he sifted through debris.