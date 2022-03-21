In Fredericksburg, an 'otterly' amazing campaign is underway

The locally designed Otter-ly Amazing board game is meant to give players a tour of downtown Fredericksburg.

Each player is an otter trying to make its way to the Rappahannock River with its family. As they explore the city, eating and drinking, viewing art and learning about history, they eventually arrive at Riverfront Park along Sophia Street.

The game was part of a Fredericksburg VA Main Street project to build enthusiasm for the city’s new park, the Rappahannock River, and the creatures that dwell there.

Local artist Pete Morelewicz, owner of the studio Print Jazz, designed the colorful game that’s intended for all ages.

“I was ecstatic to work on this,” said Morelewicz, who has collaborated with Fredericksburg Main Street on previous initiatives. “I love working on a project that highlights Fredericksburg.”

The design of the game, he said, will bring a sense of home to those who live in Fredericksburg.

“I was inspired by walking around downtown,” Morelewicz states. “Putting that into a game and capturing the spirit of Fredericksburg.”

The limited-edition game débuted in time for the 2021 holiday season, and about 250 board games have been purchased at various downtown retailers. People can still buy it at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, but once the remaining games are sold, they won’t be printed again, Morelewicz said.

The otters aren’t just the focus of a board game. Proceeds helped fund sculptures of the creatures that will soon be featured throughout downtown as part of the Otter-ly Amazing Public Art Project.

April Peterson, past president for the Fredericksburg Main Street and co-owner of River Rock Outfitter, said she hopes the project will raise awareness about otters living in the Rappahannock and draw visitors to the city.

“What we wanted was to create movement in downtown, specifically towards the new park. How do we create that movement? We start with the bronze otter statues,” Peterson said.

Peterson explained that the otters living at the banks of the Rappahannock are a sign of a healthy ecosystem, and she hopes the art project will be a way for people to identify with the creatures and encourage them to preserve their habitat.

“Downtown business does everything to help keep the area clean,” said Peterson. “The biggest part is awareness. Our mission tells a lot of stories, whether it be historical, artistic or about the river. The fact that we have otters is because we have a clean river.”

Bronze otter statues—created by local artists Steven and Stewart Wegner of The Foundry, Wegner Metal Arts—will be placed between Hurkamp and Riverfront parks, as well as other spots in the downtown business district. One in Riverfront Park, for example, will depict a mother otter and her pups.

An unveiling of the statues and a ribbon cutting for Riverfront Park is planned for May 21. A tour of downtown’s new otters will be offered after the ribbon-cutting event. Riverfront’s play area and walkways opened last fall, but the spring ceremony will mark the opening of the park’s performance lawn and meadow area.

After the statues’ unveiling, the Otter-ly Amazing Art Project will continue to tell the Fredericksburg story.

“We are creating scavenger hunts and games to create the movement,” said Peterson.

The statues will also allow guests to learn more about how otter habitat is being preserved by the Friends of the Rappahannock and local businesses.

“We’re giving a furry little creature an opportunity to speak out about our city,” Peterson said.

