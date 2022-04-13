In Fredericksburg region, demand varies for second COVID booster

One pharmacist in the Fredericksburg area has seen “robust” interest from people seeking a second COVID-19 booster while another reports barely any walk-in traffic.

King George County resident Chuck Boyer, who’s 75, got his second booster on Tuesday after a friend contracted the virus. Boyer said he was glad to have an extra layer of protection, especially as BA.2, a subvariant of highly contagious omicron, is causing cases—but not hospitalizations—to rise again across the country.

“It’s just an emotional relief,” he said about the shot.

But Pat Holland, executive director of Healthy Generations Agency on Aging, said few clients have taken advantage of the agency’s ability to help make appointments and provide transportation for those getting second booster shots.

“I believe we’ve done that with one person,” she said. “As with everything COVID, that may change tomorrow.”

More than two weeks ago, the Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated recommendations to allow a second booster for people ages 50 and over and those with compromised immune systems. That includes people whose underlying conditions may affect their bodies’ ability to mount a defense against the virus.

People can get a second booster four months after they got their first booster of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to the federal agencies. While health officials separate the shots into two categories—first come the initial two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, then the boosters that are meant to ramp up defenses again—all the shots are the same dosage and strength.

Soon after the announcement in late March, the number of people getting vaccinated in the United States more than doubled from the week before, from a daily average of 214,405 doses to 485,505 doses, according to The New York Times, which tracks cases and vaccinations. The bulk of the shots were boosters, the newspaper reported.

The Rappahannock Area Health District also has been getting a lot of calls about second boosters, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer. Up to 90% of inquiries to the health district’s call center are from people wondering when they’re eligible and where they can get the shots.

The RAHD covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The Virginia Department of Health’s website isn’t keeping track of how many people have gotten second booster shots, but Chamberlin said RAHD data showed an 804% increase from the week of March 20 to the week of March 27. She couldn’t provide the number of people involved, just the percentage.

The CVS Pharmacy off U.S. 17 in Falmouth has several over-55 communities in its vicinity which may be why interest in second boosters has “been very robust lately,” said Pharmacist Ricky Scanlon.

“Every single day we have probably a couple dozen people inquire about them and say they’re going to schedule them,” he said. “I think people are generally concerned about cases, they want to make sure that they are protected.”

He’s been at the CVS since the pandemic began and said case surges often result in more vaccination interest. When the original omicron variant began to peak in the fall, the store had to hire another registered nurse to help with COVID-19 immunizations, Scanlon said.

“We went up fivefold in the number of doses we were doing each day, mainly people getting their first booster,” he said.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Moges Tekle, the pharmacist at Fredericksburg City Pharmacy, said he’s gotten requests from long-term care facilities about providing second boosters to residents. But he said “not a lot” of people are walking into the pharmacy and asking for information.

Dr. Trice Gravatte, the new director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, said there are several questions people should ask when considering a second booster. First and foremost, he stressed that people should involve their family doctor or nurse practitioner—a health care official they trust—in the discussion.

Factors to consider include a person’s immune system. If it’s compromised because of a condition or medicine to treat it, “maybe that second booster is worthwhile,” he said. The same may be true if the person lives with people who are physically impaired or unvaccinated—or if that person visits an elderly loved one who may be at greater risk. A third consideration is the risk of the BA.2 variant, which at this point hasn’t caused increased hospitalizations in the United States as it’s done in Europe and Israel.

“We don’t want to be throwing boosters after boosters at folks,” Gravatte said. “It’s good to think it through and decide what it’s important to you.”

He also noted that this isn’t a one-size-fits-all decision. While people ages 65 and over are at risk, even more important than age is someone’s level of health and activity level, including how often they exercise and how prone they are to other infections, the doctor said.

For those interested in booster shots or initial COVID-19 vaccines, the website, vaccines.gov, allows users to search by their Zip code and the desired type of vaccine for nearby clinics.

Area health departments also offer the COVID-19 vaccine at regular immunization clinics and at special events. In the Fredericksburg area, clinics are held Mondays at the Spotsylvania County Health Department; Tuesdays at the City of Fredericksburg Health Department and King George County Health Department; and Wednesdays at Stafford County Health Department and Caroline County Health Department. Appointments are recommended but not required. More information is available at vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/covid-19-vaccination-information/.

In addition, the RAHD plans a free vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Howell Library in Stafford County. All types of vaccines and boosters will be offered. Preregistration is not required, but appointments can be made online.

