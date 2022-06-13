In Fredericksburg region, hospitalizations not climbing by same rate as new cases

Two local—and serious—indicators of COVID-19 infection recently climbed above the 20-mark in the Fredericksburg area.

The Rappahannock Area Health District’s weekly report, issued Friday, shows 21 people being treated for virus symptoms in the area’s three hospitals. It also includes a positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken, at 21.1%. It’s the first time since winter that the indicators have climbed to that level.

While cases have gone up lately because of highly infectious strains of the omicron variant, Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the RAHD, suggests putting the numbers into perspective.

A year ago, the RAHD, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, had 72 new cases and a high of 20 hospitalized patients during a seven-day period.

On Friday, the RAHD reported 850 new cases—almost 12 times more infections than the same week in June 2021.

“If our [current] hospitalization numbers matched that increase, we would have over 230 people hospitalized,” Chamberlin said. “Instead, we have 21 people hospitalized with COVID. These comparisons highlight how well our COVID vaccines, treatments and other safety mitigations are working to prevent severe illness in those who have COVID.”

Two additional deaths were reported for the week for a pandemic total of 653 people who’ve died from the virus in the local health district.

Hospitalizations and deaths often lag behind new cases by a week or two but as Chamberlin pointed out, the area, state and nation aren’t seeing the same hospital numbers and deaths this spring as during past surges. Across Virginia, daily case averages have been falling slightly for about four days, according to the state health department website. The weekly average of new cases stood at 2,697 cases per day on Monday.

Likewise, hospitalization numbers across the state seem to be plateauing. On Monday, the seven-day average of people being treated for virus symptoms in Virginia was 577.

By comparison, on Jan. 19, hospitals across the state were crippled by COVID patients as a pandemic high of 3,755 people were treated for the virus.

While health officials continue to cite the value of vaccination, vaccine rates in the Rappahannock Area Health District continue to fall short of state rates, according to the state health department’s website.

In the RAHD, those fully vaccinated are:

61% of ages 5-plus

66% of ages 18-plus

83% of ages 65-plus

That’s compared to Virginia rates, where those fully vaccinated make up:

78% of ages 5-plus

84% of ages 18-plus

89% of ages 65-plus

Another measurement addresses ethnicity and what percentage of those eligible, by race, have rolled up their sleeves for shots. In the local health district, the rates of those fully vaccinated are higher for every minority group than for whites, according to the state website.

Here’s the percentage of eligible people, by race and ethnicity, who are fully vaccinated in the RAHD:

Whites, 54%

Blacks, 55%

Latinos, 56%

Asian or Pacific Islanders, 68%

That’s compared to the percentage of eligible people, by race and ethnicity, who are fully vaccinated in Virginia:

Blacks, 60%

Whites, 63%

Latinos, 73%

Asian or Pacific Islanders, 84%

Of the 653 local residents who have died from COVID since the pandemic began, 471 were white; 124 were Black; 35 were Latino; 14 were Asian or Pacific Islander; and nine were Native American or other races.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.