In terms of virus, '2021 has not started on a good note,' says Fredericksburg-area health official

By the end of December, there were more than 90 virus patients hospitalized each day. The calendar turned to a new year, and there were 114 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, Saitta said.

On Wednesday, the death of a Stafford County woman, white and in her 80s, was reported. She lived at one of the six long-term care facilities currently experiencing virus outbreaks in the local health district.

“We all need to be clear that our country is in a serious place right now,” Gov. Ralph Northam said on Wednesday during a live Facebook event. “The virus is worse now that it’s ever been, our case numbers are four times higher than they were last spring. We have a long winter ahead of us.”

Across Virginia, hospitals and health officials have begun administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which Northam described as “the clearest way we’re going to get back to something that feels like normal.”

So far, more than 116,247 doses have been given statewide, including to 1,474 people in the local health district.