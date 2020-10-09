In Virginia, typical COVID-19 hospital patient is 'older and sicker'

Between April and June, two of every three people hospitalized in Virginia with COVID-19 also were suffering from high blood pressure.

Kidney disease and high cholesterol rated second and third on the list of chronic conditions faced by those hospitalized while fighting the virus, according to data presented Thursday by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

The report didn’t specify how many may have had multiple conditions, but the typical COVID-19 patient “is generally older and sicker with more chronic issues,” said David Vaamonde, VHHA’s vice president of data analytics.

Death rates among residents in the Rappahannock Area Health District certainly confirm the age portion of the statistic.

The death of a Stafford County man, white, in his 70s and a resident of a long-term care facility, was reported Friday. He’s the 79th local person to die from the virus, and he’s among 71 fatalities who were age 60 and over.

But in terms of hospitalizations, 404 local people have needed treatment for their virus symptoms, and their ages range from under 9 to over 80—a trend that’s mirrored across the state.