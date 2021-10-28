Incumbents face challengers in Fredericksburg-area House Districts 2, 56 and 99

Incumbents in three other Fredericksburg-area House of Delegates districts face challengers in the Nov. 2 election.

Republican Gina Ciarcia of Dumfries is challenging incumbent Democrat Candi King of Woodbridge in the 2nd District, which includes part of North Stafford. Democrat Blakely Lockhart is taking on Republican incumbent John McGuire in the 56th District, which reaches into southern Spotsylvania County. And Democrat Linwood Blizzard II is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Margaret Ransone in the Northern Neck’s 99th District.

King won a special election in January to finish out the term of Jennifer Carroll Foy, who resigned to seek the Democratic nomination for governor. A mother of three with over a decade of experience in community and government relations, says her priorities are supporting students with disabilities, protecting victims of sex trafficking, improving maternal health and helping small businesses, especially those owned by women and minorities.

Ciarcia, the wife of a retired Marine and a teacher who now homeschools their five children, says family and faith guide her campaign. Her top campaign goals include lowering crime rates by supporting and funding law enforcement, ensuring that Critical Race Theory is not taught in schools and making sure state legislation does not infringe on constitutional rights.