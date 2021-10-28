Incumbents face challengers in Fredericksburg-area House Districts 2, 56 and 99

Incumbents in three other Fredericksburg-area House of Delegates districts face challengers in the Nov. 2 election.
Republican Gina Ciarcia of Dumfries is challenging incumbent Democrat Candi King of Woodbridge in the 2nd District, which includes part of North Stafford. Democrat Blakely Lockhart is taking on Republican incumbent John McGuire in the 56th District, which reaches into southern Spotsylvania County. And Democrat Linwood Blizzard II is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Margaret Ransone in the Northern Neck’s 99th District.
King won a special election in January to finish out the term of Jennifer Carroll Foy, who resigned to seek the Democratic nomination for governor. A mother of three with over a decade of experience in community and government relations, says her priorities are supporting students with disabilities, protecting victims of sex trafficking, improving maternal health and helping small businesses, especially those owned by women and minorities.
Ciarcia, the wife of a retired Marine and a teacher who now homeschools their five children, says family and faith guide her campaign. Her top campaign goals include lowering crime rates by supporting and funding law enforcement, ensuring that Critical Race Theory is not taught in schools and making sure state legislation does not infringe on constitutional rights.
In the 99th District, Ransone is seeking a sixth term in the House. A mother of two who is a manager for her family’s Bevans Oyster Co. in Kinsale, her major campaign issues include helping small businesses by supporting natural and historical resources, improving schools by easing regulations and giving localities more flexibility over funding and protecting property and gun rights.
Blizzard, a father of three, is a former engineer with a doctorate of ministry from Boston University who is pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church in Heathsville. He says, if elected, he will focus on building a stronger economy, creating equitable access to education for all, expanding broadband and improving infrastructure, and conserving the Northern Neck ecosystem.
In the 56th District, the incumbent is Republican John McGuire III, a Henrico County native, who is married with five children. The 53-year-old is a U.S. Navy veteran who served 10 years as a SEAL. He lives in Henrico, where McGuire owns a fitness training business.
The Democrat candidate is 23-year-old Henrico County resident Blakely Lockhart.
Lockhart is a recent graduate of Christopher Newport University, with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience. While in college, she helped re-instate the university’s NAACP chapter and worked on voter registration drives, according to her campaign website.
Lockhart says on the campaign website that she intended to pursue a career in healthcare, but decided to run for office, citing what she considers the incumbent’s lack of response to healthcare issues during the pandemic.
“Ensuring access to affordable and high-quality healthcare,” is one of her top issues. Investing in the education system and expanding high-speed internet are other key issues for Lockhart.
McGuire’s top issue is supporting law enforcement, which he says has been under attack by the “radical left leaders in Richmond … and it’s disturbing to see the outcome that these legislators had on our law enforcement community.”
Another issue for McGuire involves education, specifically Critical Race Theory. He calls the theory part of a radical left agenda that teaches hate.
McGuire also pointed to the economy as a top focus for him. “It’s time we cut taxes, create more jobs, and support businesses across the Commonwealth to bring our economy roaring back to life.”
For more information, visit the candidates’ websites:
2nd
District
Candi King: candikingforva.com
Gina Ciarcia: ginaforvirginia.com
99th
District
Margaret Ransone: margaretransone.com
Linwood Blizzard II: blizzardfordelegate.com
56th
District
John McGuire III: mcguireforvirginia.com