Independent review criticizes Fredericksburg police use of tear gas against protesters

The independent review noted that before tear gas was deployed, a Fredericksburg officer repeatedly announced from his car’s public address system, starting at 8:35 p.m., that the gathering had been declared unlawful. The officer stated that by 9 p.m. demonstrators should “get off the street or you will be arrested.”

But the review also found that by 8:37 p.m., another officer requested tear gas and was granted permission by a supervisor to deploy it into the crowd, even though motorists not involved in the demonstrations were also nearby.

The protests then moved downtown, where at 9:50 p.m., a crowd of approximately 300 arrived at the city courthouse, which was surrounded by officers from neighboring counties.

By 10:03 p.m., the report said, an unnamed sergeant announced an unlawful assembly and warned, “Those who do not leave immediately are subject to arrest.” The PERF report states “approximately nine seconds after the Sergeant said the word ‘arrest’ officers began deploying what would be the first burst of CS gas downtown.”

According to PERF, there were no warnings to demonstrators about the imminent use of tear gas and officers “failed to adhere to best practices” for use of the chemical agents because protesters had no time to follow the order and disperse.