Independent review criticizes Fredericksburg police use of tear gas against protesters

An internal review of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s handling of protests from May 31 through June 2 of last year concluded that actions by officers were justified and carried out according to the department’s standards.
But an independent examination of those events conducted by the Police Executive Research Forum determined that Fredericksburg police were too quick to deploy tear gas and pepper spray on demonstrators on two separate occasions. It also found the department failed to protect its officers from the chemical agents they used and some officers carried patrol rifles against department policy.
The review said police and city officials need extensive training on how to prepare for future mass demonstrations.
The 75-page report released Thursday evening concludes with 66 recommendations on how the city’s police department can improve its handling of such demonstrations going forward.
“Our officers are dedicated to serving and protecting our public and they responded to a situation that tested the entire department’s experience,” Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton said. “Since this situation occurred, we implemented immediate changes to advance how we perform our duties. We are also reviewing the recommendations included in the PERF report to assess additional improvements.”
The protests in Fredericksburg were among many nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
The PERF report states the Fredericksburg Police Department was unprepared for the demonstrations on May 31, as less than half of the city’s force was used and there were “significant issues” with the “disorganized” deployment of tear gas by police officers on protesters.
Chemical agents were dispersed within approximately two minutes of officers declaring an unlawful assembly on Cowan Boulevard near the police station and within approximately nine seconds of a similar declaration 90 minutes later near the Fredericksburg Courthouse, the report said.
A group of protesters have filed a lawsuit against the Fredericksburg Police Department and the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in U.S. District Court over their use of force in the early days of the protests. Tara Murray, an attorney for the protesters, said Friday they had not yet seen the PERF report.
The PERF report said the department’s decision to use tear gas on Cowan Boulevard may have been a reaction to an unsuccessful attempt to set fire to the police department at 12:34 a.m. that morning, a point the department also made in its internal report. The PERF report said police officers were concerned that the demonstrators planned to take over the police department building.
The independent review noted that before tear gas was deployed, a Fredericksburg officer repeatedly announced from his car’s public address system, starting at 8:35 p.m., that the gathering had been declared unlawful. The officer stated that by 9 p.m. demonstrators should “get off the street or you will be arrested.”
But the review also found that by 8:37 p.m., another officer requested tear gas and was granted permission by a supervisor to deploy it into the crowd, even though motorists not involved in the demonstrations were also nearby.
The protests then moved downtown, where at 9:50 p.m., a crowd of approximately 300 arrived at the city courthouse, which was surrounded by officers from neighboring counties.
By 10:03 p.m., the report said, an unnamed sergeant announced an unlawful assembly and warned, “Those who do not leave immediately are subject to arrest.” The PERF report states “approximately nine seconds after the Sergeant said the word ‘arrest’ officers began deploying what would be the first burst of CS gas downtown.”
According to PERF, there were no warnings to demonstrators about the imminent use of tear gas and officers “failed to adhere to best practices” for use of the chemical agents because protesters had no time to follow the order and disperse.
There was also no announcement that all demonstrators could hear and no statement of a deadline to leave, the report said. It also mentioned that the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deployed tear gas at a demonstration on the Falmouth Bridge on June 1, but the scope of the report was limited to Fredericksburg.
“At times it appeared the FPD used tools such as CS gas and a sting-ball grenade without considering the broader ramifications of using these less-lethal munitions,” the report stated. “Such tools should be considered only when there is a significant concern about an immediate threat to persons or property.”
Body camera footage was also examined by PERF and instances were found where the department’s policies were not followed.
The Fredericksburg Police Department created a Tactical Team Force trained to respond as a group to civil disturbances following an August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that left one woman dead.
The TFF manual states that two canisters of white smoke are to first be deployed to determine wind direction and crowd reaction. If the crowd refuses to leave, red smoke is to be used to provide a visual signal to the TFF team that chemical agents are going to be deployed.
According to PERF, only red smoke was deployed in the demonstration near the police station because white smoke was unavailable. In all other instances of chemical agents being used, no smoke signals were deployed at all prior to the use of tear gas, the report said.
“Barring exigent circumstances, crowds need to be given enough time to properly disperse and leave the area,” the report states. “Furthermore, it is not evident in our video review that FPD gave instructions about how the crowd should leave the area, as part of the unlawful assembly order.”
The tear gas also affected officers who lacked protective chemical masks, even some who were a block away from the entrance of the police station at the time, the report said.
A PERF review of body camera footage also revealed multiple incidents where police officers were carrying patrol rifles during crowd control situations. The department’s policy is that officers will not carry patrol rifles for maintaining civil order unless fired upon, which was not the case, according to the report.
While there were no shots fired, there were several 911 calls reporting threats of looting, rioting and arson. Documents provided to PERF by the police department state there were several acts of vandalism, such as spray painting, that occurred.
The report also said that Fredericksburg’s protests were brief and relatively peaceful when compared with many across the nation and that the police department quickly learned from the first day of unrest and was better prepared June 1 and 2.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and the police chief apologized to protesters last summer for the use of tear gas and the city hired the Washington, D.C.-based PERF to do an independent review of the city’s response to the demonstrations. PERF's research team visited Fredericksburg from Aug. 24–27 to conduct a series of meetings and focus groups with members of the community to get a sense of the public perceptions and also solicited written comments.
City officials are now pondering the next step. They’re releasing a public survey regarding the PERF report in the middle of next week. The City Council is expected to receive the PERF report at its meeting on Tuesday and Chief Layton will speak to the council in March.
In April, City Council will receive public comment, as well as Layton’s official written response. The city will then work toward a final plan implementing PERF’s recommendations.
“Our goal is to build stronger, transparent relationships with our community and the PERF report is part of that process,” City Manager Tim Baroody said. “We understand that we are living in very dynamic times and our purpose is to serve and protect our citizens while continuously advancing how we do so in the most responsible and responsive manner possible.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526