Independent reviewer seeking public input about Fredericksburg's handling of protests

An outside consultant is seeking feedback from the public about the Fredericksburg Police Department’s response to demonstrations in the city between May 31 and June 2.

The Police Executive Research Forum is asking people email their thoughts, perceptions, eyewitness accounts and general impressions of the events to fredericksburg@policeforum.org now through Sept. 30.

Protesters have complained about the use of gas and rubber projectiles by police in the first few days of protests that followed the death of George Floyd during his arrest by Minneapolis police. An internal city police investigation found that officers' actions were justified because of acts of vandalism.

The city hired PERF to do an independent review of the city’s response to the demonstrations and its research team visited Fredericksburg from Aug. 24-27 to conduct a series of meetings and focus groups with members of the community to get a sense of the public perceptions.