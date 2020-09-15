Independent reviewer seeking public input about Fredericksburg's handling of protests

An outside consultant is seeking feedback from the public about the Fredericksburg Police Department’s response to demonstrations in the city between May 31 and June 2.
The Police Executive Research Forum is asking people email their thoughts, perceptions, eyewitness accounts and general impressions of the events to fredericksburg@policeforum.org now through Sept. 30.
Protesters have complained about the use of gas and rubber projectiles by police in the first few days of protests that followed the death of George Floyd during his arrest by Minneapolis police. An internal city police investigation found that officers' actions were justified because of acts of vandalism.
The city hired PERF to do an independent review of the city’s response to the demonstrations and its research team visited Fredericksburg from Aug. 24-27 to conduct a series of meetings and focus groups with members of the community to get a sense of the public perceptions.
The scope of its work is outlined in the public document presented during the July 14 City Council meeting and the review is expected to take six to eight months. The work is being handled by a six-member team PERF specially selected for Fredericksburg that includes two law enforcement professionals, including a certified training expert, and four civilian members specializing in criminology, use of force, research, data analysis and public policy.
Cynthia E. Hudson, a Richmond attorney who is the chair of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law and former Virginia chief deputy attorney general, helped city officials choose PERF to conduct the third-party review.
A city news release said the firm has more than 40 years of experience and has conducted hundreds of studies of police agencies. PERF was selected for its "unique ability to evaluate the city’s policies, procedures, practices, tactics and training on mass demonstrations and less-lethal force," the release said.
