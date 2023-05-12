As agencies in the Fredericksburg area work on strategies to combat the ever-increasing danger of fentanyl — already a potent killer — a Spotsylvania County mother is organizing an event in memory of her two children who died, five years apart, from drug overdoses.

At the same time, a semiretired doctor leads a charity that’s providing free naloxone, the drug that can reverse opioid overdoses, to nurses so they can join the ranks of first-responders trying to save lives.

Likewise, a Harm Reduction Committee, part of the Community Collaborative for Youth and Families, is trying to arm drug users with tools to help reduce fatalities. They include fentanyl test strips that indicate if the painkiller is unknowingly in a drug a person is taking.

All the activities are aimed at the same result: to reduce the skyrocketing number of deaths from fentanyl, a painkiller up to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Illicit fentanyl is being added to street drugs, from counterfeit pills to marijuana, according to local and state officials who held programs in the area this week as part of the second annual National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Last year, fentanyl was responsible for three of every four drug deaths in Virginia, or 1,951 fatalities. As several in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s entourage pointed out Tuesday during a visit to Stafford High School — that’s more than five Virginians killed by fentanyl a day, every day.

One of the biggest problems is that people may not know they’re getting fentanyl in the mix, said Arianna Colley, a substance use case manager at the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.

“Many of the individuals I see, they don’t know. They think they’re getting, like, Percocet 30 milligrams, but it is not Percocet, it is fentanyl,” she said during a panel discussion this week. “We make sure they leave with Narcan in their hand, we talk to them about the risks, especially if there are children in the homes . . . but I think the biggest thing with this population is just an awareness of what are you putting into your body.”

Kristi Pruitt is certain her son, Dean Sperry, didn’t know he was consuming fentanyl. He died of an overdose in February 2022, and the toxicology report showed the drug was in his system.

While he had addiction issues, his mother believes he was looking for a way to ease his pain, not end his life.

“We kind of feel like it was one of those, he had no idea,” the Spotsylvania mother said. “He wasn’t looking for fentanyl, wasn’t looking to kill himself, wasn’t suicidal.”

Pruitt lost her second child five years after her first, Lauren Sperry, died of a drug overdose at a treatment center in Florida. Both were 25 when they died. Pruitt also lost her husband and the children’s father, Charles Sperry, to brain cancer between the deaths of her children.

After so many losses, she found support with the Fredericksburg chapter of Compassionate Friends, a group for those who’ve lost children to accidents, illnesses and drug overdoses. The last group is a growing segment, said Kathie Kelly, chapter leader.

As Pruitt talked with others about drug addiction, particularly the presence of fentanyl, she’s sensed that people think it’s limited to the big city, not found in Fredericksburg, and that there isn’t a drug problem in the area.

“I don’t think people understand it’s the No. 1 cause of death for people under 50,” she said about fentanyl. “It’s scary, it’s just scary, people, and it is here. It’s everywhere.”

She and Compassionate Friends will sponsor Narcan training, provided by the Zoe Freedom Center, on June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road in Spotsylvania. The event is open to the public and held in memory of Lauren and Dean Sperry.

More information is available online or by calling 540/220-4325.

People also can get the free training, known as “Revive,” every weekday in health departments in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The 10- to 15-minute course goes over the signs of an opioid overdose and how to use the nasal spray to reverse it.

Anthony Salgado, lead trainer for the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and surrounding counties, provided the training this week to a packed auditorium at Stafford High School. He told students, adults and those with Youngkin’s cabinet and government team that Narcan can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose—and that it cannot be abused.

“You can’t use it to feel high and it only works against opioids, not other drugs,” he said.

But it’s a critical tool in the fight against fentanyl, Salgado said, particularly because “it takes very little to experience a high (with fentanyl) and very little to experience an overdose.”

Dr. Stephen Green, who spent most of his career in infectious diseases before semi-retiring and working as a hospitalist at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, has been shocked by the growing number of drug fatalities. He cited a figure from 2021, that almost 108,000 Americans died from drug overdoses.

“That’s a helluva number,” he said. “Many of them area young people, and it’s needless.”

He’s chairman of a nonprofit called Sedona Ltd. that helps people in need. The group is working with the Fredericksburg City Pharmacy, at 2567 Cowan Blvd., to offer free naloxone kits to nurses who work at Spotsylvania Regional, Mary Washington Hospital or Stafford Hospital.

Those interested can contact moges.tekle@gmail.com to reserve a kit and include their name, hospital affiliation, title and phone number. The spray kits can be picked up during weekday hours or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and nurses must show hospital credentials.

“Since we have an antidote, at least we can save some lives,” he said.

That’s the same motivation behind the Community Collaborative for Youth and Families which sponsored a screening of the documentary, “Dead on Arrival,” this week with RACSB. About 30 people watched the movie during the virtual presentation and asked questions of a panel led by Sherry Norton–Williams, prevention specialist at RACSB.

Dominic Tierno, who made the documentary, has done other films to educate young people about drugs and had the same intention with this one — to encourage kids not to use drugs because they might get addicted.

“Now, there’s not even time for that,” he said, given that fentanyl has been added to the mix. “Now, it’s don’t try drugs because you might actually not wake up tomorrow.”

The documentary is available on YouTube and shares a similar message as the campaign by Suzanne Youngkin, Virginia’s First Lady, and Attorney General Jason Miyares, which stresses that “One pill can kill.”

Those who buy drugs off dealers may think they’re getting Percocet, Xanax or Adderall “but we know it’s probably pure fentanyl,” Norton–Williams said.

At the governor’s event in Stafford on Tuesday, Del. Scott Wyatt, R–Hanover, encouraged students to tell others that what’s being sold on the streets probably isn’t what it seems, and that a single episode of experimenting could kill someone.

“Never take a tablet that your doctor doesn’t prescribe and your pharmacist doesn’t dispense,” he said. “Please share this message with your family and friends to continue to raise this awareness. If you see something, please say something, you could save a life.”