Inflation affects plans for Marshall Center, Sheriff's Office in Spotsylvania

Inflation and construction delays are making things difficult for some Spotsylvania County building plans.

County staff gave the Board of Supervisors updates on several projects at its Tuesday meeting. Reports focused on two building projects that have issues: the Marshall Center and the Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant County Administrator Ben Loveday told supervisors that cost estimates are increasing and fewer contractors are bidding on projects. He said there are longer turnaround times for designs and material deliveries, with projects expected to take as much as a year and a half longer to complete than planned.

Plans call for $3.4 million in work on the Marshall Center, a former school that houses the county’s departments of finance, information systems, community spaces, extension office and the Snow Library.

The renovation would primarily focus on replacing the building's aging and failing HVAC system.

The center also lacks adequate room for staff, who recently had to work without heat, County Administrator Ed Petrovitch told the board.

He asked supervisors to consider alternatives before the county spends millions to renovate the building.

Several supervisors called the Marshall Center a money pit and suggested the county start looking at alternatives, which include selling the property or finding a developer that might be interested in renovating the property.

Board Chairman Tim McLaughlin said the county "should be out looking for somebody that wants to buy that building. There may be opportunities to take that and let somebody else try to solve the problem there, because it’s way too expensive for us to do it.”

If the county abandons the building, it will have to find new space for staff and the library.

Supervisors talked about possibly building new structures or leasing space for staff and the library.

McLaughlin said now might be a better time to lease space than building something new.

Another major project discussed in the meeting was the Public Safety building.

The county's original plan called for a 24,000-square-foot expansion, which would increase the building size to 84,000 square feet.

The problem is the $9.1 million cost estimate cost has spiked to $18 million.

Staff suggested an alternative of constructing a new building, between 70,000 and 80,000 square feet, with a more efficient design than the existing structure.

Constructing a new building would cost about $50 million.

The supervisors weren't fond of that cost, but there is a benefit to having a new public safety building: it would allow the county to move staff into the Public Safety Building.

The board asked staff to continue looking into alternatives for the projects to help determine the best plan of action.