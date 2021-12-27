INSPIRING: Disabled Army veteran helping others through 'old school' woodworking craft

Navy veteran Mikkayla Bias of Stafford has a lifelong desire to build her own home someday, too, and she came to the mill last month with a passion for building things made from wood. Now getting ready to attend her third workshop this coming weekend, she said she’s glad she found Lintz through social media.

“It can teach the person self-worth, essentially, and you’re also learning patience and you’re learning you can accomplish things,” said Bias.

Lintz said workshop students use wood from donated trees Lintz picks up and hauls directly to his mill. During the workshop, Lintz not only teaches students details about types of wood, but he also emphasizes how it is possible, through patience and care, to create something beautiful out of something that’s originally rough around the edges.

Laura Emberson, a Navy veteran and government worker who lives in Fredericksburg, said when she first came across Lintz’ offer for a free workshop, she couldn’t believe it. She emailed Lintz who replied with a message explaining who he was and why he was trying to help others through the craft that helped him get his own life back.