INSPIRING: Disabled Army veteran helping others through 'old school' woodworking craft

An Army colonel who found relief from post-traumatic stress disorder through an old woodworking craft hopes the same thing that helped him might help others.
Roger Lintz says his eventual freedom from PTSD came through working with his hands as a timber framer.
“For me, there’s something peaceful about using a chisel on a piece of wood,” Lintz said, who was medically discharged from the Army in 2014 after 31 years of service. “It takes time, patience, and when you’re done, you’ve got something really beautiful that will outlast you and many generations after you.”
After 2½ years of timber framing on his own, Lintz recently opened Old School Timber Framing of Virginia at his Stafford County home, where he holds free Saturday workshops to teach the trade to others. He’s already attracted disabled veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and others seeking something new.
Retired Army Sgt. Steve Hotz, president of Stafford’s Black Horse Forge at 29 Utah Place, said disabled veterans like Lintz are giving area veterans another “old school trade” option where they can find peace and friendship with others in similar situations.
“If we have a million outlets for these guys to get help, then that’s great,” said Hotz, who has taught blacksmithing to 11,287 veterans and first responders at his forge over the last three years.
“When a guy gets involved and he’s in a dark place and he builds something, there’s something that he has pride in, it gives him a purpose again,” Hotz said.
Lintz said he “suffered in silence” with PTSD for many years after breaking his back after a jump from a helicopter in Iraq in 2010. Following that, he underwent multiple surgeries that eventually led him to years of bedridden depression until he finally discovered simple hand tools as his ticket to freedom.
“Once I started doing it, I loved it,” Lintz said. “It’s been my passion ever since, and it really did help me.”
After the jump mishap 11 years ago he said doctors crushed his spinal cord roots during surgery and then he went into acute respiratory failure and full cardiac arrest.
“I shouldn’t be here, but they were able to revive me,” Lintz said. “I’m a walking miracle.”
Seven surgeries and multiple spinal fusions later, the Purple Heart recipient still has a spinal cord stimulator and an intrathecal morphine pump implanted on his body to manage the pain, but on Monday, Lintz was up early in the morning, mixing and pouring concrete at his southern Stafford home.
“Every day’s a struggle, but every day’s a victory,” Lintz said.
Lintz lives at home with his wife and his now-retired, 12-year-old service dog. His children are grown and live out of state. Three Saturdays ago, he opened his small mill to the public to teach timber framing with the help of veteran timber framers Emil Ulfers of Fredericksburg and Keawe O’Connor of Prince William County.
“I’m doing it for free, there’s no charge,” said Lintz. “Anyone who wants to learn how to do timber framing is welcome.”
Bobby, a Stafford resident and a federal agent who prefers not to have his full name published due to the nature of his work, attended a timber framing workshop recently and said students wasted no time jumping in to build sawhorses, two of which he was surprised to see were in use at the mill, supporting a single 2,000 pound tree.
“You could see right away how strong they were built,” said Bobby. “It just gave me a lot of ideas.”
Bobby found Lintz’ outdoor workshop informative and refreshing and said the knowledge he expects to gain learning the craft will bring lifelong gratification into the next home he builds.
“Especially with this timber framing, how pretty it comes out afterwards,” said Bobby. “I think it would be very therapeutic for sure.”
Navy veteran Mikkayla Bias of Stafford has a lifelong desire to build her own home someday, too, and she came to the mill last month with a passion for building things made from wood. Now getting ready to attend her third workshop this coming weekend, she said she’s glad she found Lintz through social media.
“It can teach the person self-worth, essentially, and you’re also learning patience and you’re learning you can accomplish things,” said Bias.
Lintz said workshop students use wood from donated trees Lintz picks up and hauls directly to his mill. During the workshop, Lintz not only teaches students details about types of wood, but he also emphasizes how it is possible, through patience and care, to create something beautiful out of something that’s originally rough around the edges.
Laura Emberson, a Navy veteran and government worker who lives in Fredericksburg, said when she first came across Lintz’ offer for a free workshop, she couldn’t believe it. She emailed Lintz who replied with a message explaining who he was and why he was trying to help others through the craft that helped him get his own life back.
“He has a beautiful way of connecting the whole life cycle of trees and creating something permanent for people who are less fortunate or disabled,” said Emberson. “It’s not very common to be giving that experience for free and to have no expectations on you.”
Lintz said he advertises his free Saturday workshops on Old School Timber Framings’ social media page and said although a preferred class size is about eight people, he’ll never turn anyone away who wants to learn the trade. Lintz divides students into teams who eventually learn how to create mortise and tenon joints locked together with wooden pegs.
“I teach them how to lay out a beam with a centerline technique,” said Lintz. “We create a grid all around the timber so we can be extremely accurate.”
Lintz became involved helping veterans and first responders by providing timber to a mill that was once affiliated with Stafford’s veteran-owned Black Horse Forge.
“I wanted to do something with [the trees] and get the veterans with PTSD involved—group therapy, woodworking would be great,” said Lintz. “But it never happened.”
Many Black Horse Forge regulars now turn to Lintz to learn to make custom handles for the axes, blades and tools they craft at the forge.
“His forge work and my timber framing work dovetail very nicely,” said Lintz.
As his pool of timber framing students continues to grow, Lintz said he’d eventually like to form a dedicated team to build a shed for a veteran or first responder who needs an additional structure on their property. Lintz said that over time, the same team of volunteers will help other veterans in the area with custom building projects.
“I hope to be around long enough to support those types of projects,” Bias said.
Lintz said he also hopes to join forces with Black Horse Forge to build a 36-foot-long wooden footbridge at the Wilderness battlefield in Spotsylvania County. The project, already approved by the National Park Service, will allow Hotz and members of his forge to provide antiqued nails, steel plates and hardware for the structure, while the Lintz handles the timber work for the four-foot-wide bridge. Lintz said all of the work will be done at no cost and sees the upcoming project as a new opportunity to allow access to a historical Civil War site.
“The project means more than I could really express,” said Lintz. “I’m helping generations of family members whose loved ones fought and died there to pay their respects to that hallowed ground.”
