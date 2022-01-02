INSPIRING: Prince William County teacher sent all her students home for winter break with new board games

“It’s different when you work in a low-income school,” she said. “These kids do not [skip] school, because they want to come to school to eat. That’s what we’re talking about here.”

The board game collection effort has also been a morale boost for Heaney’s fellow teachers.

“We’ve had such a hard year here at Woodbridge Middle,” she said. “This has brought the teacher morale up in our building so much.”

Heaney said the pandemic has added more work to a job that was already underpaid—and has always involved more than just teaching.

“If you’re not in the school system and not in the classroom, you just have no idea,” she said. “People don’t realize how hard this job is. It’s not just the teaching, it’s, ‘Mrs. Heaney, are you going to eat that banana on your desk, because I’m hungry?’ and ‘Do you have a T-shirt I can put on? This one is too tight’ and ‘She is picking on me in the hallway and I need it to stop, can you help me?’ It’s constant. It’s not just teaching math.”

Heaney said donations of games have come with “gorgeous thank-you notes” that encourage her to continue what she’s doing for her students.