INSPIRING: Prince William County teacher sent all her students home for winter break with new board games

Woodbridge Middle School math teacher Stacey Heaney’s winter break wish for her students is that they put down their devices and have “plain old kid fun.”
To make that possible, she sent all 400 seventh grade students home for the break with a brand-new board game.
Heaney collected more than 400 games—Monopoly, Sorry, Connect 4, Candyland, Uno, Operation and more—from donors all over the country since posting a request on social media just before Thanksgiving.
“I have been getting games in the mail every day since right before Thanksgiving,” said Heaney during a mid-December interview. “It’s just blossomed and really resonated with people. It’s taken on a life of its own.”
Heaney, who lives in Stafford County and taught for Stafford County Public Schools until this year, had the idea to collect board games for her students after she hosted a game day in her classroom earlier this year.
“Many of the children in our building are low income,” she said. “We have some that don’t speak English and they didn’t know how to play the games, or they weren’t confident enough to play on their own.”
Heaney wanted to do something special prior to the break for her students, who she feels have suffered since the pandemic and are continuing to struggle this year.
“It just has been a very difficult year and instruction is definitely taking a hit,” she said. “The learning gaps from COVID-19 are way deeper than I think any of us ever expected. So I started thinking, what can I do for these kids?”
Inspired by the game day, she requested donations of new board games—just enough to gift to the 80 students in her math classes.
Before long, she was coming home to find 30 Amazon boxes full of games piled on her front porch.
“I had 80 games by Thanksgiving Day,” Heaney said. “So I said, let’s see if we can get enough for the whole grade level—400 kids. And I did it. I got over 400, actually.”
She and a team of teachers set up a board game buffet in a classroom and on the Tuesday and Wednesday before winter break, each seventh-grader was surprised with an invitation to come through and pick up a game to take home.
“The kids [had] no idea. None,” Heaney said.
She plans to gift the extra games to special needs students and to the school custodians.
Heaney said her students—though they can have the “orneriness” of typical teenagers—have needs that bring her to school every day.
“It’s different when you work in a low-income school,” she said. “These kids do not [skip] school, because they want to come to school to eat. That’s what we’re talking about here.”
The board game collection effort has also been a morale boost for Heaney’s fellow teachers.
“We’ve had such a hard year here at Woodbridge Middle,” she said. “This has brought the teacher morale up in our building so much.”
Heaney said the pandemic has added more work to a job that was already underpaid—and has always involved more than just teaching.
“If you’re not in the school system and not in the classroom, you just have no idea,” she said. “People don’t realize how hard this job is. It’s not just the teaching, it’s, ‘Mrs. Heaney, are you going to eat that banana on your desk, because I’m hungry?’ and ‘Do you have a T-shirt I can put on? This one is too tight’ and ‘She is picking on me in the hallway and I need it to stop, can you help me?’ It’s constant. It’s not just teaching math.”
Heaney said donations of games have come with “gorgeous thank-you notes” that encourage her to continue what she’s doing for her students.
She said the experience has shown her that “people want to help—they just need to know about the need.”
“Now I’m wondering, how many more [games] can we get? Can we get enough for the entire school?”
