INSPIRING: UMW student a 'positive role model for cystic fibrosis community'

Mariam Ahmed talked so little about the lifelong breathing problems she’s faced that her cousin and best friend, her go-to person in times of crisis, didn’t know for years how serious the condition was.
Ahmed, a 22-year-old senior at the University of Mary Washington, has cystic fibrosis, a disorder that progressively damages the lungs and digestive system. Since infancy, she’s dealt with mucous-filled coughs and shortness of breath, pain in her lungs and fatigue.
But even at her worst times, when she ended up in intensive care in 2019, twice, after lung infections raged out of control, Ahmed focused on others, according to her cousin and best bud Zanab Farooq.
Farooq is 16 days older than Ahmed and jokes that she uses her senior status to every advantage. When the girls were younger, Farooq said she knew her cousin had some sort of ailment, but never understood its severity because Ahmed didn’t talk about it much.
Both were in middle school when Ahmed had a flareup and was hospitalized. Farooq had her own crisis to deal with: she had lost an election for class treasurer. When she visited Ahmed in the hospital, she poured out her troubles to her bed-bound cousin.
“It was basically like my world had stopped, yet here she was, in the hospital, and she was listening to me and caring about my dumb middle-school issue,” Farooq said. “She is the funniest, the kindest, the most selfless person I know.”
Ahmed also is one of two students nationwide recently recognized “as a positive role model for the cystic fibrosis community,” according to the AbbVie CF Scholarship program. AbbVie is a pharmaceutical company that makes drugs for cystic fibrosis patients, and it’s given out more than $3.4 million in scholarships since 1993.
According to its website, the program awards $3,000 to 40 “exceptional students with cystic fibrosis who demonstrate academic excellence, community involvement and creativity.” From that pool, the program picks two students to receive the Thriving Student Scholarship, which is another $22,000 for a total award of $25,000.
Ahmed is the undergraduate winner. She lives in Triangle with her parents, Shama and Iqval Ahmed, who immigrated from Pakistan to the United States after they were married. Mariam and her two sisters—one who also has cystic fibrosis—were born and raised in the United States.
“I always wanted to achieve my goals and make my parents proud,” she said. “I have the biggest respect for my parents, having a good education and being financially secure. With cystic fibrosis, there will be rough days, but don’t give up on your, like, goals and your dreams.”
Ahmed will graduate from UMW this spring with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and plans to pursue a degree in computer science. She’s already been offered her “dream job” at a consulting firm and will work and go to school full time.
She’s used to getting things done, even when cystic fibrosis tried to get the best of her.
“I guess school has always been one of my top priorities and I’ve always been very devoted to it,” she said. “Even when my health comes in the way, I’ve always been into my studies.”
When she was younger, she had to be hospitalized to receive antibiotics to keep lung infections at bay. As technology and medicine have improved, she’s been able to take the treatment at home—and she likes it that way.
“I’ve never done well with hospitalizations,” she said. “I’ve always been an independent girl, I’d rather be at home.”
Despite the limitations from her illness, Ahmed has served as a camp counselor and mentor for Best Buddies, which supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She helped with sound and lighting in school theater productions and worked part-time in her family’s restaurant and as a marketing intern in a dental office.
“She’s literally the most dedicated, the most determined person I ever met,” said her cousin. “So proud of her.”
Ahmed chose to live at home while she took classes at UMW, just because the classes drained her of energy. She enjoys spending time with her large extended family, especially her two young nieces.
When COVID-19 hit, she was concerned because people with lung problems are particularly vulnerable to the respiratory disease.
But in another way, dealing with the threat of a lung infection was nothing new. There were many times growing up when she had to wear a mask, keep her distance and wash her hands thoroughly for her own protection, so it was interesting to see the rest of the world do the same, she said.
In her essay to AbbVie, she noted how the pandemic initially created “constant worry and anxiousness.” When it began to affect her mental health, she said she realized it needed to be as much a priority as her physical health.
To give herself a boost during the challenging times, she turned to the same support system that’s encouraged her from childhood: her family. Instead of going to the mall with her nieces, she focused on walks and bike rides with them. She enjoyed meals and crafts around the family table.
When she had to visit with relatives virtually, the experience made her treasure the in-person gatherings that much more, she wrote.
Believing that it indeed takes a village to raise a child, Ahmed encouraged others to identify people in their “village” and connect with them in any way possible. She needed to do that for her all-around well-being.
“This experience allowed me to shift my perspective by seeing my mental health as a vital organ that needs caring just as much as my lungs do physically,” she wrote in her essay.
