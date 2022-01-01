INSPIRING: Veteran of three wars carves out niches for himself at age 94

The rest is up to Miller. He has even more chisels than pens, and the sharp tools are stored in green bags that once held Crown Royal. The whiskey is such a part of his routine that his son made sure his “prescription” for 1.5 ounces a day was written into his medical records.

He has a drink each evening, mixed with root beer, lemon juice and five ice cubes.

When he’s in the building, Miller is either carving a coyote howling at the moon or, as he did before Christmas, completing orders for work boots. Small enough to fit in the palm of a person’s hand, the boots look like they belong to the elf whose hammer he uses. They’re detailed down to the tiny nail holes along each side and tread on the bottom.

He can spend up to 60 hours on one boot.

He gives away some of the carvings—like a coyote he made for the nurse who took such good care of his wife. Others he sells for $60 to $100 each.